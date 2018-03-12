NFL Rumors: New Orleans Saints, Jimmy Graham Have Mutual Interest In Deal, Per Ian Rapoport

The Saints and Jimmy Graham have mutual interest in reuniting with one another this offseason.

The New Orleans Saints and Jimmy Graham have a long history with each other. Not that long ago, Graham was one of the most feared tight ends in the NFL with Drew Brees throwing him the football. Now, it appears that the two sides could be headed for a reunion this offseason.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the Saints have “strong interest” in reuniting with Graham. He also said that the interest is mutual. Graham is very open to the idea of “going home” to play with Brees and the Saints once again.

Graham played with the Seattle Seahawks last season and showed that he still has some football left to be played. He caught 57 passes for 520 yards and 10 touchdowns throughout the course of the season. Those numbers are more than enough for the Saints to have serious interest in Graham.

New Orleans could use an upgrade at the tight end position. Coby Fleener simply hasn’t gotten the job done. Add in the fact that Graham and Brees already have excellent chemistry and it wouldn’t take long for the former superstar tight end to get back in the swing of things with his quarterback.

At 31 years of age, this could be the last chance that Graham has to head back to New Orleans in his prime. He is already showing some small signs of aging, with injury issues becoming a bigger concern during his tenure with the Seahawks. Those concerns do not seem to be scaring the Saints in any way, shape, or form.

Last season, the Saints were one of the best teams in the NFC all season long. They fell to the Minnesota Vikings in what has been called the “Minneapolis Miracle,” with the Vikings scoring a last-second touchdown to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

Simply looking at the Saints’ offense, adding Graham would make them even more dangerous. Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara were a lethal backfield last season, while Brees still produced big numbers. Graham may not be a superstar anymore, but he would give Brees yet another weapon to work with.

All of that being said, it seems very likely that Graham and the Saints could get something done. Both sides would like to reunite if the deal is right and it appears that they are already working on getting something done.

Expect to hear more news about Graham and the Saints in the near future. New Orleans is only a piece or two away from competing for a championship and Graham could be a big step towards that goal.