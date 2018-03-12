WWE News: ‘Fastlane 2018’ Results Featured Several Winners That Were Underdogs On Betting Odds

The latest pay-per-view produced a trio of underdog winners, in addition to mostly favorites winning matches.

With Sunday night’s WWE Fastlane 2018 results official, WWE fans saw several superstars that were underdogs ahead of the pay-per-view walk away victorious. The latest SmackDown Live brand event’s match winners were mostly the favorites. That included WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, and the WWE Champion AJ Styles, both of whom were large favorites heading into their title defenses. However, two matches presented underdog winners, one of which produced a new champion.

According to WWE Leaks‘ report, “The Viper” Randy Orton was a +250 underdog heading into his match against United States Champion Bobby Roode. The “Glorious” champion was a -350 favorite. However, fans got a surprise as Orton defied the expectations and hit another RKO out of nowhere. With that, he captured a championship that he’s never held before and became WWE’s 18th Grand Slam champion. His surprising victory also paid out $250 for every $100 bet on him ahead of the match.

The other underdog winners came in a match with less on the line. In a women’s tag team match which was set up the week of the pay-per-view, Carmella and her new friend Natalya defeated the team of Becky Lynch and Naomi. Most likely, WWE will simply continue this feud in the weeks leading to WrestleMania 34, with the potential for a women’s battle royal at the big PPV. Carmella could also be cashing in her briefcase very soon, perhaps at Mania.

WWE Fastlane 2018 Results:

Shinsuke Nakamura -3,600 def. Rusev

Charlotte Flair -2,300 def. Ruby Riott

AJ Styles -2,000 def. Cena, Corbin, Zayn, Owens, Ziggler

Randy Orton +250 def. Bobby Roode

The Usos -260 def. The New Day

Carmella and Natalya +130 def. Becky Lynch & Naomi

As seen above, there weren’t any surprises outside of those two winners. Nakamura was the biggest favorite on the card and won his match against Rusev. He’ll now head to WrestleMania to challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Championship. The Usos also retained their titles, as did Charlotte Flair and AJ Styles. Flair will have to defend against the woman with the longest win streak in WWE right now, Asuka.

Fans will be paying attention to the upcoming Raw and SmackDown Live episodes to see what develops heading into the big pay-per-view. That event is scheduled for Sunday, April 11, in New Orleans, Louisiana.