‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jim Tries To Murder Franco And 5 Other Shockers Leaked At ‘GH’ Convention [Video]

This week's second fan convention offered some exclusive glimpses at what's ahead on the ABC soap including Drew saving Franco from certain death.

General Hospital spoilers revealed at this weekend’s fan convention promise lots of great action coming this week to Port Charles. The Inquisitr reported GH spoilers for the week of March 12-16, and now new information offers even more details about Drew and Franco’s quest for the truth and the danger they’ll face together. Plus, there were five more shocking plot twists that came out at the fan event in LA. Here’s a look at what you’ll see, and which lives will be forever changed.

Drew Saves Franco

GH spoilers for Monday from SheKnows Soaps reveal that Drew Cain (Billy Miller) confronts Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) with the version of the truth told to him by Jim Harvey (Greg Evigan). It seems that Jim wants Franco dead at all costs because Franco knows a terrible secret about the villain that is still locked up in lost memories.

The GH convention leaked scenes of Drew telling Franco they must work together to find the truth no matter how terrible it is. But that’s not all. It seems that Franco goes after Jim on his own after he recovers memories, and the bad guy takes down Franco and is about to kill him before Drew intervenes. Drew saves the life of his childhood pal, and the pair will bond.

There were five other shockers revealed in the lengthy promo that debuted at the convention.

1. Griffin Realizes Anna Is Peter’s Mom

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Peter August (Wes Ramsey) wasted no time in getting an appointment with Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) for genetic testing. He tells Griffin that his father had Huntington’s disease, and he needs to be tested ASAP. That piece of information doesn’t mean too much until Griffin talks with Anna Devane (Finola Hughes).

Anna tells Griffin she’s tracking Faison’s son, and he asks what she’s not telling him. Anna admits she had a child with Faison and also mentions the Huntington’s risk. ABC Soaps In Depth this week revealed that someone else will figure out Peter and Anna and are mother and son before they do. This new video clip shows it will be Griffin who discovers it, but he’s bound by doctor-patient confidentiality.

2. Jim Threatens Ned

Another exciting General Hospital spoiler from the convention is that Jim gets aggressive with Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth), who’s now mayor of Port Charles. Ned is struggling to deal with the crisis, and now it looks like Jim caused the quake and his close ties to Ned’s campaign make the new mayor appear complicit. Ned wants Jim out of Port Charles.

However, Jim won’t go quietly and threatens Ned. He warns the Q that “he’s come too far” not to get what he wants and says no one will stand in his way. Jim has some leverage to use against Ned and can implicate him in the fracking incident that wrecked Charles Street. It seems that Jim is trying to destroy both Franco and the city of Port Charles.

3. Carly Rages At The Qs Over Nelle

As the Inquisitr reported a couple of weeks ago, Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) moves into the Q mansion. Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) is furious when she finds out. Nelle is happy, and Carly can’t stand that Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) and Olivia Quartermaine (Lisa LoCicero) have welcomed the shady baby mama with open arms.

Carly trashes Nelle behind her back and tells Olivia all about what Nelle did to her and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Carly warns Olivia she’d better watch out and make sure Nelle doesn’t target Ned. Will the Qs take the bait from Carly or recognize that Carly has an agenda? Either way, Nelle decides to amp up her scheme to gaslight Carly and get rid of her for good.

4. Creepy Dr. Bensch Goes After Kiki

Last month, the Inquisitr revealed that Dr. Bensch (James DePaiva) was creeping on Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin). The new promo confirms the report and shows that the predator finally makes his move. Bensch invites Kiki to stay late so he “can help her study,” but there’s more to this offer than there appears. Good thing Griffin will help her out and expose the workplace harasser.

5. Maxie Calls The Cops On Lulu

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) hasn’t softened her stance on Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan). Maxie knows Lulu contributed to Nathan West’s (Ryan Paevey) death. Maxie wants Lulu out of her life. When Lulu pushes, Maxie goes to the PCPD to take out a restraining order against Lulu. Maxie will also reportedly move to Wyndemere to put a further barrier between them.

All this and more is coming this week as General Hospital sees the fallout from the quake. Peter and Jim will be exposed soon, and Mike Corbin (Max Gail) continues to deteriorate. Watch ABC weekdays for new episodes, and check back here soon for all the latest General Hospital spoilers and news.