NeNe Leakes Says Sheree Whitfield And Kim Zolciak Lie To One Another

NeNe Leakes gave a negative opinion on Sheree Whitfield and Kim Zolciak's Friendship.

Does Sheree Whitfield and Kim Zolciak have a real friendship? Their The Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star NeNe Leakes doesn’t think so. In a #RHOA After Show video interview posted on Bravo’s website on Sunday night, NeNe slammed Sheree for telling Kim about what she had said about her. NeNe said that Sheree, who has garnered the nickname the “bone collector,” shouldn’t take pride in telling people what have been said about them. NeNe also gave her opinion that Sheree and Kim, rather than having a true friendship, actually have a friendship based on lies.

In a previous Real Housewives episode, Sheree, during a phone call to Kim from Barcelona, told Kim that NeNe talked negatively about her during one of the group’s bus rides. During that bus ride, NeNe dismissed Kim’s claim that she couldn’t do the trip without her husband, Kroy Bierrmann, there because she suffered a stroke in the past after a long flight. NeNe said that Kim’s the only person she knows who has suffered so many medical ailments in such a short amount of time. When Sheree informed Kim on the phone that NeNe had implied that she makes up her ailments, Kim unleashed a verbal rampage on NeNe. Kim, in retaliation, then later shared with all of the housewives a video that her daughter had shot while in NeNe’s house that showed large bugs in her home.

In the after show video, NeNe slammed Sheree for telling Kim what she had said. NeNe also dismissed Sheree and Kim’s friendship.

“I don’t know why Sheree takes pride in being the bone carrier cause it ain’t cute. It really started a fire that she didn’t need to start. I just think that, listen, let me touch on Sheree for a second. No matter how kind I try to be with her, I feel like her and Kim have an alliance together. They simply need each other. They can blow each other’s mind about, ‘You so great. You so fabulous. Your house is so beautiful. Your man is so hot.’ They can lie to each other and it works.”

Yet during Sheree Whitfield and Kim Zolciak’s own interview for the after show video, Kim defended Sheree.

“People say you’re the bone collector, I don’t, you’ve never told anybody any of my secrets, ever. Why do they say that?”

Sheree defended herself by saying that the housewives should be upfront with one another instead of talking badly about one another to other people. Sheree also pointed out that when the housewives talk negatively about one another when the show’s filming, it’s bound to get out sooner or later anyways.

“I think they get confused. I think these girls talk about each other behind their backs. And that’s what I like about you, because you will say it to their face. So when they say the bone collector, I think it’s more of me helping these girls, or keeping these girls, honest. Like you said this about this person, say it to them. Don’t tell me and then have me be the middle person. There’s nothing they’re telling me that’s a secret because they’re telling me and they’re telling the world.”

???????????? #SlayAllDay ❤ A post shared by Shereé Whitfield (@shereewhitfield) on Sep 26, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT

Will NeNe Leakes come for Sheree Whitfield at the upcoming The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 10 reunion show filming? And if so, will Kim Zolciak help defend Sheree? Yet perhaps it’ll be Sheree going after NeNe at the reunion show, for there’s also the matter of NeNe badmouthing Sheree’s incarcerated boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams, to the other housewives. If NeNe remains in control however, viewers may in fact not see any drama between the two on the reunion show. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, NeNe, in response to a fan’s request that she roast Sheree at the reunion show filming, vowed that she won’t give Sheree anything.