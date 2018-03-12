WWE News: The Real Reason Daniel Bryan Missed WWE ‘Fastlane’

There was actually a good reason that Daniel Bryan missed the WWE event.

When Daniel Bryan missed the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view last night, it seemed strange considering Bryan’s involvement in the storylines heading into the pay-per-view. In its breakdown of the Fastlane pay-per-view, Sports Illustrated pointed out that Bryan was “conspicuous” by his absence and pointed out a previous Sports Illustrated interview where Bryan said that if he didn’t wrestle at WrestleMania 34, he would likely never wrestle for the WWE again. As a result, the site supposed that the fact that Daniel was not at Fastlane did not “bode well for Bryan’s future in the WWE.” However, that turned out to be supposition as there was a real reason Daniel Bryan missed WWE Fastlane.

Where Was Daniel Bryan During WWE Fastlane?

During Fastlane, WWE announcer Tom Phillips explained that Daniel Bryan was missing the pay-per-view because he was “at a family function.” That turned out to be an entirely accurate statement.

Brie Bella took to Instagram to post a photo of her and Daniel Bryan in a photo booth at a wedding. While the wedding photos were from Saturday, and not Sunday, Bella posted another photo that showed her and Daniel Bryan at what she referred to as the “Cousin Billy wedding.” So, while there might be some problems between Bryan and the WWE, he was at a family function — a wedding.

Cousin Billy wedding vibes!!! @bryanldanielson A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on Mar 10, 2018 at 8:09pm PST

Daniel Bryan And His WWE Future

While Daniel Bryan was at a family member’s wedding instead of attending WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, expect him to remain an active part of the SmackDown Live shows heading into WrestleMania. The Inquisitr previously reported that the WWE reportedly said they would allow Daniel to wrestle in a match at Wrestlemania 34, but he refused because they would not let him wrestle hardly any of the match due to their concerns over his past concussions.

With this said, Daniel Bryan said that he fully intends to wrestle again and Bleacher Report revealed that Brie Bella said that she supported his decision and that he was working hard at making a comeback. While it looks like the WWE will not allow it, as long as Bryan continues his on-screen talent role as a general manager, he can leave when his contract expires and wrestle for another company.

As a matter of fact, Cageside Seats reported that Ring of Honor Wrestling COO Joe Koff said last year that he would “welcome back” Daniel Bryan if he wanted to come back to where he got his first big break in professional wrestling.