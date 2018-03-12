‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn Lowell Updates Fans Post Rehab, Reports ‘OK! Magazine’

Catelynn Lowell sends a message to her supporters post rehab.

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell has been through the ringer over the past few months. The MTV mom has been in and out of rehab three times, had to deal with depression and anxiety issues which included suicidal thoughts, and sadly lost a baby due to a miscarriage. Now, she’s sending a message post rehab.

According to a March 12 report by OK! Magazine, Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell has been pretty quiet about her trips to rehab. Lowell returned home earlier this month after spending the better part of the past four months in a treatment facility. Catelynn and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, then headed to New York to appear on the TMOG reunion show, where Lowell is expected to open up about her mental illness and rehab stays.

Now, Catelynn Lowell is sending a message to all of her supporters following her return home from her third rehab stint. Lowell posted an inspirational message to her Instagram account over the weekend revealing that she is “stronger, smarter, happier, and wiser” from all that she’s had to deal with and everything she has learned in the process of facing the conflict head on. Along with the snapshot, Lowell used a hashtag to state another message, “Your past does not define you.”

❤️????????#yourpastdoesnotdefineyou A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Mar 9, 2018 at 6:11am PST

Teen Mom OG fans may remember that Catelynn Lowell entered rehab just days after suffering a tragic miscarriage. Lowell, who has dealt with depression and anxiety issues in the past, immediately went to rehab upon spending a day thinking about all the ways that she could possibly kill herself. The shocking and emotional moments were caught by MTV cameras, and shown during a recent episode of the reality series.

However, Catelynn Lowell returned home to celebrate the holidays with her family, which includes daughter Nova, before heading back to treatment to finish up her program. The Teen Mom OG star then came home again to spend time with family before going back to rehab a third time to work on issues with “trauma” and have her medications adjusted accordingly. Both she and Tyler Baltierra have been huge advocates for mental health throughout the process.

Catelynn Lowell is currently home from rehab, and fans will get to see the progress she’s made during the Teen Mom OG reunion, which will air after the current season concludes.