Navy Pilots Encountered A UFO In 2015, According To Newly-Released Defense Documents

'What the f**k is that thing?'

U.S. Navy pilots encountered an unidentified flying object (UFO) off the East Coast in 2015, according to newly-released video from the Department of Defense that is now being analyzed by a private UFO research group.

As Yahoo News reports, Dr. Hal Puthoff, who advises both NASA and the Department of Defense, heads the To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science (TTSA), a private group studying UFOs. He and his partner, former CIA member James Semivan, came into possession of footage from 2015 after it was released last week by the military.

Not much is known about the footage, other than that it comes from the Navy, it was recorded in 2015, and it involved a Naval exercise off the East Coast. The TTSA calls the video “an authentic DoD video that captures the high-speed flight of an unidentified aircraft at low altitude.”

It’s hard to tell exactly what is happening in the video, which you can see below. That is, unless you understand what is going on from the point of view of a Naval aircraft’s cameras. But a few seconds in, you can hear the pilots erupt in glee when the UFO is captured on video.

“Whoa, got it! Woo-hoo!”

"Wow, what is that, man?"

As the video progresses, two males remark at each other over the strangeness of the whole thing.

“Wow, what is that man? Look at that flying!”

The video then abruptly ends, with no explanation.

This marks the third time in just a few months that the Department of Defense has admitted to some of its members having encountered UFOs. Back in December, as the New York Times reported at the time, the military revealed that it had been maintaining a secret program — the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program — which looked into encounters between UFOs and the military. It was the first acknowledgment of the program, which the military claims was shut down in 2012.

Chris Mellon, a TTSA advisor and former deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence in the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations, says that the program shouldn’t have been allowed to go by the wayside. He’s also frustrated with the military’s seeming reluctance to take the issue of UFOs seriously.

“Nobody wants to be ‘the alien guy’ in the national security bureaucracy; nobody wants to be ridiculed or sidelined for drawing attention to the issue. This is true up and down the chain of command, and it is a serious and recurring impediment to progress.”

Meanwhile, a more senior military official claims to have had his own UFO encounter. Last December, retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. David Fravor told ABC News that he witnessed something “not from this world” during a 2004 training mission.