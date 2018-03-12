Firing A ‘Real Housewives’ Star Is Like A Death In The Family Claims Bravo Boss

Bravo’s Senior Vice President of Current Production, Kathleen French, said it can be a sad situation that feels like a break-up.

What happens when someone leaves the popular Real Housewives franchise? As a rule, a departure is a mutual decision made by the cast member and producers. But, according to Bravo’s Senior Vice President of Current Production, Kathleen French, it can be a sad situation that feels like a break-up.

French recently stopped by The Daily Dish podcast and talked with hosts Megan Segura and Rachael Roberts about what it feels like when a housewife is asked to leave the series. She says that most of the time when someone leaves the show everyone knows the time is right, but they still have some difficult conversations.

“Sometimes when cast members don’t come back, it’s terrible,” she shared. “Usually those exits are painful.”

French worked for production company Evolution Media (which is the group that produces Vanderpump Rules and Real Housewives of Orange County) before moving to Bravo, and she has seen a lot of women come and go from the Housewives franchise.

So far this year, three women have announced they are leaving RHOC, but French says they have been an exception to the painful separation that usually happens. When Meghan King Edmonds said she wasn’t coming back, it was the right thing because she was happy about it, and so was the network.

But, that’s not usually the case.

When producers fired Brandi Glanville from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it was because fans wanted her gone and they started a petition to make it happen. Glanville’s loose-lipped persona and lack of a filter often got her into trouble, and it eventually led to her losing her job. She even told producer Andy Cohen to “f**k off” on TV, via text, and on social media.

Cohen says that they fired Jill Zarin from Real Housewives of New York because they wanted to “shake things up,” and they let Aviva Drescher go because she missed two cast trips. Unfortunately, throwing her fake leg didn’t secure her a forever spot on the show.

Danielle Staub got the boot from the Real Housewives of New Jersey because of her legal issues, shady past, and constant fights with the cast. And, co-star Caroline Manzo threatened to leave if producers didn’t get rid of Staub.

Gretchen Rossi and Alexi Bellino left the Real Housewives of Orange County because of two different reasons. Bellino didn’t bring enough drama and Rossi tried too hard to fabricate it. She even attempted to stage a proposal from her fiancé, Slade Smiley.

Bravo fired DeShawn Snow from Real Housewives of Atlanta because she was too boring. Producers told her that she was “too human for a circus show,” and she didn’t “go television” and act crazy when people talked about her.

No matter how or why a housewife leaves, French says there are usually awful conversations, and you feel bad.

