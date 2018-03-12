Prince Harry’s Cousin Lady Kitty Spencer Stuns In Plunging Dress At Queen Elizabeth Trust Event

Spencer seems to have taken style notes from her look-a-like late aunt Princess Diana.

Prince Harry’s upcoming wedding with Meghan Markle has captivated the world, but he isn’t the only member of the royal family who is catching the public’s eye. Harry’s cousin, Kitty Spencer, stunned fans when she wore a low-cut dress at an event with Queen Elizabeth II, proving that she’s still got what it takes to turn some heads.

Lady Kitty rocked a very revealing dress at a fundraising event at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London last week. Harry’s cousin wore a black sequin gown that showed more cleavage than we’ve seen from any other royal in the past decade.

The event was put on for Her Majesty’s Scholarship Trust and cost around $500 to attend. The fundraiser was hosted by Princess Margaret’s ex-husband, Lord Snowdon.

Kitty is related to Harry through the late Princess Diana. The gorgeous blonde is the daughter of Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, and was a young girl when her aunt passed away. During the Elizabeth’s recent event, Kitty shared a pic of herself in the revealing dress and captioned it with a special note to her Instagram followers.

This isn’t the first time Kitty has turned some heads with a revealing gown. Back in December, Kitty posted a pic of herself wearing a see-through outfit while attending a party. She also works as a model and has a slew of sexy images from magazine shots on her social media account.

In February, Kitty wowed her fans during a special appearance at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, an event hosted in Milan. Kitty walked the runway twice during the show and did not fail to impress.

Her first dress was a low-cut silver gown complete with a diamond studded bracelet while her second walk featured a tiara. Kitty was joined by several members of the royal family at the event, including Ladies Alice, Eliza and Violet Manners, all of whom sat at the front row.

Kitty also made waves when attended New York Fashion Week with Princess Beatrice. Kitty was absolutely stunning at the Bottega Veneta show wearing a tan leather coat and matching clutch. The blonde bombshell looked perfect as usual with her flawless makeup and immaculate gold locks, which went well with the outfit.

Kitty and Beatrice, of course, are good friends are have hit the town on multiple occasions. This includes an outing at LouLou’s in Mayfair earlier this year in which Kitty rocked a navy jacket and Bulgari handbag.

Lady Kitty Spencer has not commented on the reactions she got about her revealing dress last week.

With her shocking taste in fashion, we can only wonder what she will wear when she attends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May wedding.