‘Stranger Things’ Star Charlie Heaton Reveals He’s Going Back To The Show After Cocaine Ordeal, Says ‘Flaunt’

Stranger Things is one of the most successful Netflix shows because of its young cast, its throwback to the 1980s, and the show’s homage to The Goonies. Several of the young stars have gone on to make other movies and television shows, but it sounds like none of them expected that the show would become such a big hit. One of those stars, Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan Byers, admits that he hadn’t come to terms with how famous he was when he was busted for cocaine possession in LAX last year.

At the time, Heaton was denied entry to the United States. He’s originally from England, but the show films in the United States. Given he was busted with traces of cocaine, it was possible that the Duffy brothers would end their work with him. However, Charlie is now speaking out about the ordeal and reveals that he’s returning for the third season of the show. According to Flaunt magazine, Charlie Heaton explains that the cocaine issue has been sorted out and he’s able to return to the United States for the sake of work. He also explains that they go back to work in April to film the newest season, which is expected to return to Netflix in October.

“It was hard. Everything happened so fast, and I hadn’t come to terms with the fact that I was famous,” the Stranger Things star revealed to Flaunt for his cover story. “When something steps in from the work you are doing and breaks into your personal life…you feel kind of vulnerable. All of a sudden it becomes a very big story and it gets really blown out of proportion.”

In his cover story with Flaunt magazine, Heaton explains that he just wants to go back to the way things were. He’s ready to move forward and just wants to go back to work. Given how successful Stranger Things has become, it makes sense that he wants to get back to work. On top of Stranger Things, Heaton has also been filming feature films, including The Secret of Marrowbone from 2017 and his upcoming movie The New Mutants, which is set for release in 2019.

Little has been said about the third season of Stranger Things. There are rumors that one of the four main characters will be killed, but that would be a big plot twist and forever change the story. Fans will have to tune into Netflix when the third season is revealed to see how the story continues.