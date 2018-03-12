‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope Seeks Legal Advice About Possible Divorce With Rafe

Hope will get advice from Belle and Shawn about what's next for her broken relationship with Rafe.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will be in a tough spot this week as she tries to figure out what she is going to do about her relationship with Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering). The fan-favorite character will be stuck between a rock and a hard place as she weighs her options after finding out that Rafe has cheated on her with his ex-wife, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney).

According to Days Of Our Lives spoilers by Daytime Royalty Online, Hope Brady will seek out legal advice from someone very close to her. Hope will lean on her daughter-in-law, Belle Black-Brady, during her current rough patch, and she’ll ask the lawyer about her legal options going forward. As many DOOL fans may remember, Hope and Rafe secretly got married the night before their big ceremony and are currently legally married. Now, Hope needs to figure out if she wants to work things out with Rafe or end the relationship for good.

It seems that Hope may be leaning toward ending her relationship with Rafe forever as she packs her bags and heads to Hong Kong, where her son, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer). and daughter-in-law, Belle (Martha Madison), currently live. Hope will spend time with her family overseas, and she’ll talk to Belle about what could be done going forward. It seems that Hope has the option to divorce Rafe, which could be a long and messy process, or possibly look into getting the marriage annulled. Hope could file an annulment to have the marriage dissolved as if it never happened. However, many Days Of Our Lives viewers believe that Hope and Rafe will eventually find themselves back together before that happens

In the latest #DAYS, Hope is rocked when Rafe's secret is exposed!https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/huQjuEGedn — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 6, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Hope will seemingly get some advice from her son as well. Days Of Our Lives fans will see the mother and son share an emotional moment when Shawn tells his mom that she should try to work things out with Rafe. After all, Shawn and Belle have dealt with cheating in their marriage and have found a way to make it work.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.