‘General Hospital’ Star Hayley Erin Lands Primetime Gig, But Kiki Isn’t Leaving Port Charles Yet [Spoilers]

Hayley Erin has been playing Kiki Jerome on 'General Hospital' for several years now, but she's landed a fun primetime gig and fans worry she may be leaving Port Charles.

Hayley Erin has been playing Kiki Jerome on General Hospital since she took over the role from Kristen Alderson in 2015. Fans have really taken to Erin’s portrayal of this character, but now news from Deadline has emerged indicating that changes may be on the way soon for this Port Charles resident. What’s the scoop?

Kiki Jerome has been through a lot since her arrival in Port Charles, but most General Hospital viewers would say that she’s been stuck without an intriguing storyline for a while now. Jerome previously romanced both Morgan Corinthos and his brother Michael, and more recently she was in a relationship with Dillon Quartermaine. Unfortunately, Kiki has been left without a solid romantic pairing for a bit now and some GH fans wonder if that has prompted Hayley to pursue other opportunities.

ABC’s sister network Freeform has been working on The Perfectionists, a Pretty Little Liars spinoff and Deadline just revealed that Erin has snagged a gig on the new series. PLL stars Janel Parrish and Sasha Pieterse are reprising their Pretty Little Liars characters in the new show and viewers will also see Gossip Girl star Kelly Rutherford, Descendants star Sofia Carson, and Sydney Park from the Walking Dead and Instant Mom on the series.

ABC Soaps in Depth notes that the Perfectionists series is based on the book series by Sara Shepard, who also wrote the Pretty Little Liars series. It takes place in the town of Beacon Heights and the seemingly perfect lives in town are rattled when a murder takes place and it becomes clear that life there is not as ideal as it appeared on the surface.

At this point, few details about Hayley’s new Perfectionists opportunity have been revealed. The name of her character has not been released yet and it seems that those behind the new show are purposely staying mum on how she figures into the show. The Perfectionists is currently working on its initial pilot for Freedom, so it will take a bit to figure out how it impacts Hayley’s General Hospital role.

What happens if the Perfectionists series is picked up by Freeform? Will Hayley be leaving the role of Kiki on General Hospital? Erin tweeted that she could not be more excited to be joining the crew on the new show. However, so far she hasn’t addressed the many replies from her fans asking if she’s staying on as Kiki or leaving GH.

It is worth noting that since Freeform is under the ABC umbrella, it may be possible for Hayley to stick with both General Hospital and her new Perfectionists show. Chances are that soap fans won’t get any concrete answers for now, as nobody knows as of yet how big Erin’s gig on the Freeform show will be. Most would imagine the series is virtually guaranteed to be picked up after the pilot, but that determination hasn’t been made yet.

Has the character of Kiki run her course in Port Charles at this point, or can Erin stick with both her General Hospital and Perfectionists gigs going forward? Will GH try to recast Jerome again? Hayley’s fans are excited to check out the new Freeform show when it becomes available, but they are sad to think about her leaving her current soap character. Stay tuned for additional General Hospital spoilers about what comes next for Kiki as Hayley Erin’s Perfectionists opportunity develops.