Kim Kardashian Flaunts 75-Lb Weight Loss In Thong On Instagram Amid ‘Fat Butt’ Fears, Claims ‘Radar Online’

Kim Kardashian reportedly is so insecure about her booty that she "freaks" about Spanx, according to 'Radar Online.'

Kim Kardashian has been treating her Instagram fans to a series of racy pictures, including a pose wearing just a thong. Kim’s flood of pictures featuring her body come after Kardashian shared her pride in her 24-inch waist with fans. Kim lost a total of 75 pounds from a high-fat, low-carb ketogenic diet, as the Inquisitr reported. But despite Kardashian’s weight loss success and revealing photos, Radar Online claims that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK) star secretly fears that she has a “fat butt” that makes her want to wear body-shaping Spanx all of the time.

Did Kim Kardashian Have A ‘Big Booty Breakdown’?

The publication described what it claimed is Kim’s “big booty breakdown,” alleging that Kardashian had a “meltdown” over what she considers her “fat and flabby butt” despite rumored surgery on her backside. Radar Online quoted a source that discussed Kardashian’s alleged fears about her rear and rumored obsession with shape-wear lingerie.

“[Kim Kardashian] freaks out if she runs out of Spanx.”

The insider also claimed that Kim turns to photo editing software to make her rear less noticeable before posting her Instagram photos. Kardashian has been extremely “micro” in using Photoshop on her selfies, and her butt is the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s “biggest concern,” added the source.

Kim Kardashian Concerned About Butt Size

The insider said that Kim is aware of how her body looks, and the KUWTK star reportedly is particularly obsessed with analyzing her famous derriere.

“[Kim Kardashian] is very self-aware and concerned [her butt is] over-sized and far too wide.”

While it’s been months since paparazzi photographed Kardashian looking chubby in a bikini on a visit to the beach, insiders told Radar Online that Kim still remembers the humiliation. She reportedly still fears that her cellulite shows, posing in front of a mirror and looking at her body “for hours.”

Kim Kardashian reportedly worries that her butt is too big. Charles Sykes / Invision / AP Images

Those infamous bikini photos resulted from a vacation in Mexico. The pictures were leaked online, and the images of Kim with cellulite resulted in a backlash. Some of her followers claimed that she used Photoshop on her Instagram pictures because her cellulite never showed on social media. Kardashian has lost weight since then and is exercising with a new trainer. But she hasn’t forgotten the humiliation, claimed the source.

Kim Kardashian Booty Surgery Rumors Resurface

Celebuzz also reported on the allegations that Kim is worried about the size of her KUWTK booty, resurfacing the rumors that she had some sort of surgery.

“Though Kim has built an empire on her ample booty, the star is said to be feeling self-conscious about her most famous asset even after she allegedly underwent a procedure to have it smoothed down and reshaped earlier this year.”

The media outlet pointed to the 2017 paparazzi photos of Kardashian’s cellulite. Kim was criticized at the time by tabloids and her Instagram followers. Although she reportedly had surgery to “boost her confidence,” the publication reported that the procedure did not remove her body image issues.