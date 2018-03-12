Tori Spelling Speaks Out After Alleged Mental Breakdown, Reports ‘OK! Magazine’

Tori Spelling is speaking out for the first time since her police drama.

Tori Spelling is breaking her silence for the first time since police were called to her house after a possible mental breakdown. The former Beverly Hills 90210 actress has yet to speak out on the incident that brought police to her home two times in the span of 24 hours, and set off a frenzy among fans. However, she does seem to be opening up about her mental state.

According to a March 12 report by OK! Magazine, Tori Spelling took to her Instagram account this week to reveal a message via her story. The message she shared with her followers and fans affirmed that she was strong, amazing, beautiful, wonderful, loved, brave, sweet, and happy.

“I’m strong. I’m amazing. I’m beautiful. I’m wonderful. “I’m loved. I’m brave. I’m sweet. I’m happy. I’m me,” Tori posted.

Tori Spelling‘s positive affirmations come just days after her husband, Dean McDermott, called the authorities about his wife’s behavior two separate times. It all started when Tori herself called the cops believing that someone was trying to break into her house. However, it turned out to be Dean returning home from his day. Hours later, McDermott reportedly called the police again due to Spelling’s bizarre behavior. The audio dispatch from the incident reveals that police were called to the scene to investigate a “female” with a possible “mental illness.”

After the incident, Dean McDermott called the police again after he allegedly became very concerned after Tori Spelling left their home with their children. The authorities investigated the matter and found that there was nothing to report or be concerned about.

On Friday, Us Weekly reveals that another bizarre episode occurred with the couple. The pair were with their children, Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and Beau, 1 at Black Bear Diner and Tarzana, California when police officers showed up at the establishment. They began speaking with Dean McDermott while he also spoke to someone on the phone. Later, police escorted the family out of the restaurant.

While Tori Spelling has yet to officially address all of the incidences involving the police, she did reveal that she planned to get back to work with her former co-star and close friend, Jennie Garth. People Magazine reports that the two women are allegedly developing a television series loosely based on Beverly Hills 90210.

Tori Spelling’s behavior is sure to be under a microscope after her latest involvement with the police, and fans will be keeping their eyes on the actress as she begins to step out into the spotlight again.