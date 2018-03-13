Chelsea Handler Reportedly Blames Jennifer Aniston Over Justin Theroux Breakup, ‘Radar Online’ Reports

Handler had been vocal about Aniston's treatment towards Theroux.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are still in the spotlight after officially announcing their breakup on February 15. The former couple has now been plagued by different controversies regarding their marital issues, but it seems that there is one person who thinks that it’s the Friends alum’s fault. They used to be close friends, but the actress cut ties with her when she reportedly found out that her pal was backstabbing her. Chelsea Handler blames her former pal over her split from the Leftovers actor.

According to an insider who recently spoke with Radar Online, Handler believes that Jennifer Aniston was the one who blew up her marriage to Theroux. It is said that the Chelsea Lately host had previously advised her pal to “readjust her expectations and treatment” of the actor. She’d been vocal about it, which was reportedly the main reason why Jen had to cut ties with her. The source added that the Primetime Emmy-winning actress believed that the talk show host is “unsupportive and spiteful.”

The insider added that following Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s split, Handler now feels proud that she had to warn the Bruce Almighty actress about her treatment towards her ex-husband. Now, she feels like Jen owes her an apology.

“Chelsea didn’t think much of Justin, but she said from the get-go that Jen would need to readjust her expectations and treatment of him if they were to stand a chance.”

Mark Davis / Getty Images

Handler reportedly spilled secrets about Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s marriage. When The Break-Up actress learned about it, she immediately rejected their years of friendship. On the plus side, Jen has a massive group of girlfriends who have been supporting her after her split from her ex-husband. People reported that she has been surrounded by her pals who already knew their breakup several weeks before they announced it through the actress’ publicist Stephen Huvane.

In a statement that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux released to the Associated Press, they promised to keep the friendship that they have started even before they were a couple. Long before they announced their breakup, rumors have it that it was the distance that destroyed their marriage.

Reports suggest that Theroux doesn’t want to leave New York to live with Jennifer Aniston in their Bel-Air mansion in Los Angeles, California.