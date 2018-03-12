Meghan Markle is set to make his first public appearance with Queen Elizabeth II on Commonwealth Day, but it holds more meaning to the actress than just that.

Meghan Markle will attend her first official event with Queen Elizabeth II on Monday to celebrate Commonwealth Day at London’s Westminster Abbey. Markle’s engagement with the Queen takes place two months ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry and highlights how the royal family has warmly welcomed its newest member.

On Monday, Markle will join Queen Elizabeth II, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton, to celebrate the event. This event is celebrated across all 53 Commonwealth nations, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and Jamaica, of which the sovereign is the head. This year, the celebration carries the theme “Towards a Common Future” and will include an inter-faith gathering to be attended by Prime Minister Theresa May and British singer Liam Payne, NBC News reports.

Markle, on her part, has expressed her desire to work closely with the Commonwealth and plan to work on projects that will help young people within the Commonwealth. Meghan Markle’s fiance Prince Harry, is also gearing up to take on an official leadership role within the Commonwealth. According to Vanity Fair, an announcement is expected to be made during next month’s Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Aside from the fact that this is her first official event with Queen Elizabeth II, her involvement in Commonwealth Day has another special meaning for Meghan Markle. Although she is American, she lived in Canada, a Commonwealth country, for the past seven years when she was still filming for Suits. Much of her life prior to moving to England was spent in Canada. As a matter of fact, she plans to visit the country with Harry after their wedding in May.

WPA Pool / Getty Images

Meghan Markle has taken an active role as a member of the royal family. After announcing their engagement in November last year, the former actress has appeared alongside Harry and other senior royals at public engagements.

Roya Nikkhah, royal correspondent for the Sunday Times told NBC News that the fact that she is being treated as a full-fledged member of the royal family even before her wedding to Prince Harry is an indication of how warmly she is being welcomed into the family. Together with William, Kate, and Harry, Meghan rounds out what the local press has dubbed the “Fab Four.”

Chris Jackson

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will exchange vows on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.