Youths Gang Rape 40-Year-Old Woman In India, Post Video Online

The woman decided to tell the police after finding out that the video has circulated online.

A 40-year-old woman in India has come forward to authorities about getting raped by a group of young people a month after the crime was committed. Six youths in Rajasthan’s Baran district sexually assaulted the woman then filmed the incident and posted it on social media, police reports stated.

On March 5, the unnamed woman, who works in a food stall by the road, filed the complaint against six youths. The woman decided bring the matter to the police after learning that the video has been circulated online. Police already have records of the six suspects and have charged them but none have been apprehended yet.

According to the victim’s statement, as reported by Scroll, she was around the area of Baran to visit an in-laws’ relatives when one of the alleged rapists, 21-year-old Chetan Meena, who was no stranger to her, asked her to ride the motorbike with him. Meena allegedly made the woman believe that he was dropping her off at her destination but instead, he drove her to an isolated place.

Favor_of_God / iStock

Five more men came to join Meena, and there, they allegedly took turns raping the victim. Also, the woman reported that the crime was filmed. The next day, the gang dropped the woman near her in-laws and threatened her to keep quiet or else her family will be killed. Despite the threat, the woman gathered all the courage she had to approach the police and tell about the crime, especially since the video was made to circulate on social media.

The police have already started the investigation with further probing to be turned over to the DSP. The woman’s statement will be recorded before a magistrate, Baran Station House Officer Anis Ahamed said.

Rape cases in India continue to thrive and the 40-year-old woman is just one of the many victims of the heinous crime. Just this year, India shocks the world with a string of brutal rape cases involving not only grown women but even very young children. In January 2018 alone, five alleged rape cases have been reported within five days, CNN reported. Of these five cases believed to be not linked to each other, the youngest victim was a 10-year-old girl. Just last week, a much younger 3-year-old girl was raped inside a bus.