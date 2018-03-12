Mom Sues Hospital After Doctors Had To Cut Off Her Arm And Legs Following Failed Diagnosis

Doctors reportedly failed to spot the warnings signs of a deadly disease, which resulted in the mother of two losing her fingers, arm, and legs.

A 31-year-old mother of two is suing the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital in the UK after doctors failed to spot a life-threatening disease, which eventually resulted in the amputation of the woman’s limbs. According to a report from the South West News Service, doctors who were attending to Magdalena Malec at the hospital in Luton apparently did not spot the disease until it was too late.

Due to complications in her pregnancy, Malec had developed several conditions that eventually led to the amputation of her limbs. However, Malec believes that if the hospital staff would have recognized the warning signs of sepsis, she probably would still have her right arm, her legs, and the fingers on her left hand.

Malec reportedly visited the hospital in 2014 after she had suffered a miscarriage while she was carrying her third child. Doctors found out a month later that Malec had an ectopic pregnancy, which resulted in her undergoing emergency surgery. To make matters worse, Malec was told that she had to have a kidney transplant. During her recovery, ischemia started to develop in her limbs, which meant that blood was not reaching parts of her body. This eventually led to tissue death and gangrene. According to Malec, the ischemia was worsened because the doctors attending to her had not spotted her sepsis.

Malec now has to live her life without the use of her limbs, and she reportedly needs to visit the hospital on a regular basis for dialysis. In an interview with The Telegraph, Malec revealed that she is having a hard time accepting her fate and that she no longer trusts doctors and their medical diagnoses.

“Nothing will restore what I had. I will never paint my nails again, I will never make a ponytail for my daughter.”

Malec’s attorney, David Thomas, claims that the horrendous injuries and the amputations could have been prevented if the hospital had only followed its own sepsis protocol. Sepsis could have been easily treated with antibiotics if doctors had noticed the “red flags” and acted accordingly.

The hospital already publicly apologized to Malec, with the National Health Service (NHS) releasing an official statement. The hospital also acknowledged that the amputations could have been avoided had doctors acted immediately following the patients deteriorating condition.