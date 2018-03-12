‘I’m Done,’ Cameron Diaz Allegedly Quits Hollywood, To Focus On Family Life

‘Nothing Else Matters’, Cameron Diaz retires from a stellar Hollywood career to focus on family.

Cameron Diaz has allegedly retired from acting to focus on family life. This was revealed by her close friend, Selma Blair who starred with Diaz in The Sweetest Thing. The Hell Boy actress accidentally disclosed the news to the Daily Mail when she was asked if there was going to be a sequel to the 2002 movie with her former co-star.

Blair had reportedly told the media outlet that she recently had lunch with Diaz and inasmuch as she was open to a sequel, she knew that Cameron was not going to be involved because she had retired from Hollywood.

The Cruel Intentions star said even though Cameron was still highly in demand as an actress, she was very much in love and in a happy place. She concluded that it would take something special to coax her close friend out of retirement.

Cameron Diaz has been a leading lady in Hollywood for many years. Her blockbuster movies include: There’s Something About Mary, The Holiday, The Mask, Shrek and Charlie’s Angels. Diaz’s last movie was Annie over four years ago. Since then, the Bad Teacher star has consistently turned down scripts from Tinsel Town and eschewed red carpet events, popping up only once when she was promoting her second wellness book—The Longevity Book.

The only headline that mattershttps://t.co/n6KdKoXFxs — KJ (@KJe11is) March 12, 2018

The Gangs of New York actress in an interview with Vogue revealed that it had become crucial to take life at her own pace after getting married at 41.

“I can’t really say who I am to myself. Which is a very hard thing to face up to. I felt the need to make myself whole.”

Diaz and Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden met in 2014 and married seven months later in a close-knitted ceremony in the living room of their Beverly Hills home and celebrated their union with an after-party on the tennis court.

In a rare interview with radio host Andy Cohen, the 45-year-old actress divulged knowing that Madden would be her husband as soon as they were introduced by her sister-in-law, Nicole Richie. A source speaking to Us Weekly, hinted that Cameron was purportedly ditching Hollywood because she wanted to have a child.

“She is enjoying being at home and being a housewife, she would love more than anything to be a mom.”

Cameron Diaz has some truly wonderful things to say about her marriage to Benji Madden: https://t.co/F4icmS5C04 ???? pic.twitter.com/CoZ8Ssorr5 — WEDDING magazine (@Weddingmagazine) June 15, 2017

Cameron and her 38-year-old husband have been trying for a baby since they said their vows around three years ago. There are rumors that the pair are looking forward to adopt by the time they celebrate their next anniversary.

Diaz is not the first star to bid bye-bye to the bright lights of Hollywood. Game of Thrones actor Jack Gleeson, who portrayed the malevolent King Joffrey, told Entertainment Weekly that he called it quits on his acting career after his character was poisoned at his wedding. The 25-year-old said he had been acting since he was 8-years-old and had become disinterested.

Last year, Daniel Day-Lewis also called an end to his acting profession. The 60-year-old who is the only actor to win three Academy Awards in the best actor category, cited depression to W Magazine as his reason for retiring.