WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns Might Have Escaped Punishment For His Promo A Week Before, Per ‘The Observer’

It is believed that after a lot of internal discussions, the WWE officials decided to not punish Roman Reigns for the 'Shoots' Promo.

The Fastlane 2018 is behind us and the focus is now entirely on the grandest event of the year. While the match card for WrestleMania 34 is already packed with some interesting feuds, the one between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar is still the prime focus. Rumors pertaining to Brock Lesnar’s future in the WWE also add fuel to the fire.

Brock Lesnar is rumored to be headed to UFC once his contracts with the WWE expires. WWE appears to be preparing for the same so the fans instead of being dejected end up cheering when the Beast Incarnate exits the company. Roman Reigns, who has been doing promos to achieve this, landed in trouble with the company, as reported by Ringside News.

Dave Meltzer revealed in the Wrestling Observer that there were internal talks to keep Roman Reigns off the RAW last week as a punishment for one of his promos the week before. Brock Lesnar had not turned up on RAW two weeks ago on the episode of February 26. So, Roman Reigns came out in the ring and began talking down Lesnar.

In the process, he ended up going off-script and made a “shoot” comment about Brock Lesnar. The original idea was to punish Roman Reigns and keep him off RAW last week. However, finally that idea was dropped and Reigns faced Paul Heyman during the promo on the last episode of RAW. The said promo caught the attention of people across the WWE Universe who were not sure if it was work or a shoot.

The change in plans seemed to have not worked quite well as the segment involving Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman was forgettable at best. Keeping Roman Reigns off TV by suspending him for a week would have made an interesting storyline. It would have kept the fans guessing about the in-ring development similar to what has been happening outside the ring with both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Occurrences outside the ring put a huge question on the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match. The alleged involvement of Roman Reigns in the steroid conspiracy, Jon Bravo’s claims of proof incriminating Reigns, and Brock Lesnar’s future results in uncertainty surrounding this match. Only time will tell if this much-awaited match turns into a reality or not. Both superstars are expected to appear on the episode of RAW scheduled for March 12, 2018.