Tim McGraw Collapses During Concert In Ireland, Faith Hill Says Husband Is Just Dehydrated

Faith Hill rushed onstage when her husband, country superstar Tim McGraw, suddenly fell ill and collapsed.

Tim McGraw’s performance during his concert in Dublin last Sunday was cut short when he suddenly collapsed onstage. According to Rolling Stone, the 50-year-old country singer had just finished singing his hit song “Humble & Kind” when he suddenly “dropped to his knees” and couldn’t go on, much to his fans’ surprise.

After the incident, Faith Hill–Tim’s wife of 21 years–rushed onstage to address the crowd. A video posted by a fan who was at the concert shows Faith Hill assuring everyone that her husband was alright. According to the “Breathe” singer, Tim does not have a serious medical condition. Rather, the country star was just “super dehydrated” and tired from all the touring. Despite Tim being fine, Faith apologized to the audience that her husband wouldn’t be performing that night anymore.

“We have all been dehydrated from traveling so much,” Faith Hill said as she was joined onstage by her husband’s band.

“[Tim McGraw] has been super dehydrated. I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out onstage.”

Instead of being bummed, audience members erupted in cheers for their idol to get better. According to the Washington Post, Faith Hill then happily performed for the rest of the night. For her final song, the country superstar sang the gospel tune “What A Friend We Have In Jesus” as she bid farewell to their fans. She thanked the Dublin crowd for their support and promised she and her husband will be back.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, along with a group of Nashville stars, are currently touring in Europe for the C2C: Country to Country Music Festival. Prior to Dublin, they also performed in London and Glasgow.

The power couple has been heavily promoting their C2C tour on their social media accounts these past few days. In fact, Tim’s last tweet was a photo of their sold-out concert in Glasgow.

Meanwhile, representatives of Tim McGraw confirmed Sunday’s unfortunate incident in an official statement. According to them, the country crooner indeed suffered from dehydration and was immediately cared for by on-site medical staff.

“Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show. He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine. He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon.”

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw perform at the CMA Awards in 2017. Rick Diamond / Getty Images

Tim and Faith have been married since 1996 and have three children together. A few days before their 21st anniversary, the country stars told Entertainment Tonight that touring together has made their marriage stronger.

“For me, it’s hearing her sing every night — that’s the best part…To see her up on stage, having a great time and just belting it out?” Tim gushed about his wife. “She’s just that good. So, to watch her sing and see what she does is pretty inspiring.”

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are set to hold another joint concert in Richmond, Virginia, on May 31.