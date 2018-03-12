"Trump is an imbecile!" wrote Kapoor on Twitter.

Indian actress Sonam Kapoor has called the United States President Donald Trump an “imbecile” in one of her most recent Twitter posts.

Actress Sonam Kapoor has never shied away from voicing her opinion against the POTUS. This time again, Bollywood star Anil Kapoor’s daughter shared her opinion via a Twitter post.

It all started when comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres took to Twitter to share a picture of an elephant that read, “The President has quietly allowed elephant and other hunting trophies into the US. I’m saying it as loudly as possible.”

Donald Trump’s sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., are avid hunters and have reportedly shared several pictures previously on their Instagram handle with dead animals that they shot and killed, as reported by the Washington Post. Ellen also used the hashtag to spread the word among her followers.

“This is APPALLING. We need to raise our voices and make this stop. #BeKindToElephants.”

After Ellen’s tweet came online, Sonam Kapoor shared it and wrote that in India, hunting is illegal and the rest of the world can learn something from this regulation.

“Hunting is illegal in India, one of [the] things the world can learn from us! Trump is an imbecile! @potus #proudtobeindian #preserveourworld,” Sonam tweeted.

Apparently, this is not for the first time when Sonam Kapoor took a dig at Donald Trump.

Back in January 2017, Meryl Streep took the stage at the 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony and talked about Donald Trump and reportedly rebuked him for his ways, in particular, his alleged comment on New York Times‘ disabled reporter Serge Kovaleski at a Republican rally. Following her much-celebrated speech, President Trump took to his Twitter account and called Streep as one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood.

Following President Trump’s tweet, Sonam Kapoor tweeted that “this person is a joker.”

Okay india isn't in such a bad way… this person is a joker… at least our leader has a semblance of intelligence. ???????? https://t.co/6FXVxKnT7m — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 9, 2017

On professional endeavors, Sonam was recently seen in Pad Man in which she shared screen space with Akshay Kumar. After Pad Man, Sonam geared up for Veere Di Weeding (Brother’s Wedding), Sanju, and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (I Thought I Had Seen A Girl).

Veere Di Weeding is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and will feature an ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania. The film is scheduled to release on June 1, 2018.

On the other hand, Sanju is an upcoming biographical drama film based on the life of Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt. The film will feature Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Boman Irani, and Jim Sarbh.