WWE News: Jeff Hardy Arrested For DWI In North Carolina

Hardy has been out of the WWE following shoulder surgery.

Jeff Hardy finally was cleared to return to the WWE and there were hopes that he might show up in time for WrestleMania 34. There are even some fans dreaming of a Jeff Hardy showing at the Ultimate Deletion match that they recently shot between Woken Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt at Hardy’s home. However, bad news broke on Sunday when PWInsider reported that police arrested Jeff Hardy in North Carolina for driving while impaired, something that the WWE has started to come down on in recent years. There is no word yet on the WWE as they have yet to release a statement on the superstar’s arrest.

Jeff Hardy’s DWI

The Cabarrus County Sherriff’s Office confirmed to PWInsider that police arrested Jeff Hardy at 10:20 p.m. EST on Saturday night at 4545 Concord Parkway South. The arrest was for driving while impaired and Jeff was released just over one hour later, with an official release time of 11:24 p.m.

Now, the arrest was for driving while impaired, and there is no word on whether it was drinking and driving or it was driving under the influence of something else. Hardy is recently recovering from surgery for a torn labrum and torn rotator cuff, and just received the release to return to WWE action.

CBS Sports also followed up on the Jeff Hardy arrest. The site obtained the arrest report and revealed that it read that Hardy ran off the roadway and hit the guardrail, causing the back of his car to spin out 90 degrees. It came to rest in the middle of the right bound lane. The police report estimates that Hardy did $8,000 of damage to his car and an additional $5,000 in damage to the guardrail.

WWE

Jeff Hardy And The WWE

Jeff Hardy returned to the WWE last year with his brother Matt Hardy at WrestleMania 33. They were surprise entrants in the multi-team match for the Monday Night Raw tag team titles. Not only were they surprise entrants, but the Hardy’s won the titles in their first match back with the WWE.

However, fans were chanting “delete” and many were wanting to see Broken Matt Hardy back in the WWE with his brother Jeff taking on the role of Brother Nero. However, it took Hardy’s injury for Woken Matt Hardy to show up in the WWE. With Matt “Woken,” many wondered if Brother Nero would join him upon his return.

The driving while impaired charges mean that Jeff Hardy had his driver’s license suspended for 30 days. That is mandatory punishment for the infraction. The next step is for Jeff Hardy to appear at the Cabarrus County Court on April 16 — the week after WrestleMania 34.