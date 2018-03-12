Sir Michael Caine Says He Will Never Work With Woody Allen Again Following Sexual Abuse Allegations

Michael Caine Says He Won't Work With Woody Allen Again.

Sir Michael Caine had previously worked with Academy Award-winning director Woody Allen in Hannah and Her Sisters. The Batman Begins movie actor also won an Academy Award for his supporting role. However, the legendary actor won’t work with the director anymore.

Sir Michael Caine has joined the growing group of actors who are reportedly dodging Woody Allen in the light of Dylan Farrow’s sexual abuse allegations against him.

During a recent interview with The Guardian, The Italian Job movie actor, who is a patron of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, stated that although he did not regret making Hannah and Her Sisters with Allen, he “wouldn’t work with him again.”

“I loved Woody and had a wonderful time with him. I even introduced him to Mia [Farrow]. I don’t regret working with him, which I did in complete innocence; but I wouldn’t work with him again, no.”

Woody Allen Sexual Assault Allegation:

Back in August 1992, Annie Hall movie director was accused by his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow of having sexually assaulted her at her Connecticut home. When the said allegations were made, actress Mia Farrow (Dylan’s adoptive mother) and Woody Allen had been in a 12-year relationship.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The assault alleged to have taken place eight months after Farrow learned that Woody Allen had been having an affair with another of her adoptive daughters, Soon-Yi Previn, who he eventually married in 1997.

Dylan has repeated the allegation several times as an adult. Following Harvey Weinstein’s controversy, Dylan Farrow wrote an op-ed in the Los Angeles Times asking the reason for not including Woody Allen in #MeToo revolution. After the op-ed, and the repeated allegation in January 2018 in an interview with Gayle King for CBS This Morning, Allen issued a statement which read as:

“Even though the Farrow family is cynically using the opportunity afforded by the Time’s Up movement to repeat this discredited allegation, that doesn’t make it any more true today than it was in the past. I never molested my daughter – as all investigations concluded a quarter of a century ago.”

Michael Caine Was Also Abused As A Child:

Sir Michael Caine revealed during an interview that during World War II, he was only six years old and had been evacuated to Berkshire. Caine added that he was there with another boy and the woman would treat them badly, reports LADBible.

“She used to go away for the weekend and lock us up. She would only let us out in time to go to school on Monday morning.”

Caine added that the reason why this was so frightening because they did not know if they ever going to come out from that small space.

But when Caine’s mother got the wind of what was happening with him, she took him back to London and even made him a promise that he’d never have to go back to that place ever again.