Ivanka Trump Is The ‘Ghost’ Looming In The Russian Investigation, According To Columnist With ‘The Intercept’

Ivanka Trump's judgement in business and politics isn't getting the media attention it deserves in the Russian investigation, argues 'The Intercept.''

Ivanka Trump is the “ghost” that looms in Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, according to a columnist with The Intercept. The article written by Hannah Seligson explores the various ways that President Donald Trump’s daughter and special assistant seems to evade being a target in the probe. It’s a case she makes in observing the scrutiny that many are under in the investigation, including Ivanka’s husband and senior adviser to the president, Jared Kushner.

It’s been reported that Ivanka Trump encouraged her father to fire FBI director James Comey and backed General Michael Flynn. Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff claimed Ivanka was also one of three people in an Air Force One meeting regarding a scandal involving her brother, Donald Trump, Jr. Prior to the 2016 election, Don, Jr. met with the Russians to allegedly get dirt on Hillary Clinton.

“She is connected, either directly or tangentially, to events at the heart of the probe, yet all but invisible to the public,” Seligson wrote about Ivanka Trump in the article.

Ivanka is able to slide by in the investigation due to her image being “carefully curated on social media and through her press operation,” the writer surmises. Ivanka’s a woman who’s an ex-model, a mother-of-three, a businesswoman, and one working to empower women, which all works in her favor. Seligson adds that the first daughter has such a “stylish Instagram feed” that she’s not taken seriously by the media. The writer dubs her children as being “highly Instagrammable kids.”

CNN legal analyst Michael Zeldin is a former prosecutor, who once worked for Mueller at the Justice Department. He’s not sure why Robert Mueller isn’t interviewing Ivanka Trump in at least some capacity. He theorizes that Mueller is either “just biding his time,” or is getting answers elsewhere without needing her. Zeldin doesn’t rule out the idea that Mueller is aware that “a major eruption” would occur if he did that.

Ivanka Trump’s questionable judgment in business and politics deserves more attention from the special counsel and the mainstream press. https://t.co/ETNG20HuJi — The Intercept (@theintercept) March 10, 2018

Ivanka has taken part in a series of business transactions that have raised eyebrows. For instance, her link to Felix Sater, a man who unabashedly gloated about his connections with senior Russian officials, is cause for concern. Sater wrote a letter to President Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, in 2015 that Trump could be the U.S. president “and we can engineer it.” He mentioned Putin’s team as being in on it as well. The letter referenced the construction of a Trump Tower in Moscow, but it never materialized. The high-rise included plans for an Ivanka Trump spa.

In 2006, Ivanka traveled with Sater to Moscow and he claimed to have arranged for her to sit in Putin’s office chair. She later told the New York Times that she may have sat in his seat, but “did not recall it.”

The column notes that Ivanka’s surrogates “spend hours on the phone” with reporters, “buffering her image.” Seligson went on to contend that Ivanka and her husband “are so careful about their image” that if anyone threatens it or speaks out against it, they “will come after you.”

The Intercept’s argument overall is that Ivanka Trump’s judgment in business and in politics should render more attention in the Mueller’s investigation, and in the press, than it does now.