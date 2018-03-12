Donald Trump Wants Oprah To Run For President, Says It Would Be A ‘Painful Experience’ For Her

Donald Trump wants Oprah to throw her hat into the 2020 presidential race as much as her supporters do, but his motives are far different from theirs. Trump, who has never been one to mince words, hopes that Oprah runs for president because he thinks that it would be a “painful experience” for her. The president made the comments on Saturday night during a rally in Pennsylvania, according to The Daily Mail.

“I would love to beat Oprah. I know her weakness,” he said. “Wouldn’t we love to run against Oprah! I would love it. I would love it.”

“That would be a painful experience for her.”

Basically, Trump believes that having Oprah as his opponent will secure him a second term in office. Trump did not state what he believes Oprah’s weaknesses to be. Perhaps he’s waiting to reveal them at a later date for maximum impact. If so, that reveal may never come. Oprah still hasn’t committed to running for any public office, much less running for the presidency.

Oprah Hasn’t Committed To Running

Following Oprah’s impassioned Golden Globes’ speech, where she advocated for women’s rights, many of her supporters felt that the conviction in which she delivered her speech would translate well into a presidency. Some people weren’t sold. Immediately after, her speech went viral, and people on both sides of the argument weighed in on whether or not Oprah would make a good candidate.

Even though she’s received an outpouring of support, Oprah still isn’t convinced. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Oprah stated that she would only run for president if she received a clear sign from God that “not even she could miss.” Outside of a joke played by Stephen Colbert, Oprah has yet to receive that sign.

President Trump says the person he most wants to run against in 2020 is Oprah https://t.co/TThb2WDIm0 pic.twitter.com/4yUB269pjG — CNN (@CNN) March 11, 2018

Oprah Would Speak To Donald Trump Directly On One Condition

Oprah has also yet to respond to Donald Trump’s comments on Saturday. However, an interview that she did with CNN’s Van Jones aired on Sunday, and Donald Trump did come up during their discussion. According to The Hill, Oprah was asked what she would say to Donald Trump if given 10 minutes with him. Oprah responded by saying that she would only speak if she felt that her voice was going to be heard.