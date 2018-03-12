'A Wrinkle in Time' Performed well in its opening weekend. The film based on a book finally made its well-deserved arrival in theaters.

A Wrinkle in Time finally came to the big screen. Based on the book by Madeleine L’Engle, and directed by Ava DuVernay, the interdimensional novel hit theaters, and in its first weekend, it finished in second place with $33.3 million at the box office.

A Wrinkle in Time was second to Black Panther, which grossed another $41.1 million. Both Disney movies topped the charts for the weekend and finished with a strong showing. According to Box Office Mojo, it was estimated for the opening weekend to take in $35 million.

It is still too early to know how the film will do, but while Black Panther continues its dominance, it will be interesting to see how it can perform in the coming weeks. On the other hand, the above report confirms that, internationally, the film grossed $6.3 million. In other words, the amount at the box office is 14 percent of the marketplace.

It is not the first time the science fantasy novel made it to the big screen. In fact, A Wrinkle in Time had a previous version made in 2003. This film was directed by John Kent Harrison and was produced by Walt Disney Dimension Television and others.

"A Wrinkle in Time" breaks through with a new kind of heroism, writes Van Jones for @CNNOpinion https://t.co/YLgfhkksA2 pic.twitter.com/JLHZldFfMb — CNN (@CNN) March 11, 2018

After 50 years of capturing the imagination of readers in print version, the film’s director, Ms. DuVernay, took the story in a new direction. Did the director stay true or faithful to the book’s vision? As reported by the New York Times, the director digresses from some of the key themes from the book apparently.

“But the film also departs from the novel in notable ways. Some characters from the book, like Meg and Charles’s twin brothers, Sandy and Dennys, didn’t make it into the movie, while others, like a mean girl named Veronica, are in the movie but not the book.”

The Times added that the book bypasses scientific theory and the mysteries of the universe. It seems those topics from the book were “unfilmable.”

Elsewhere, the cast of actors is very different than what has been historically conceived from the time it was written. The characters were white and DuVernay made alterations to the diversity of the characters. In the case of the movie, the origins are multicultural.