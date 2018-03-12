NFL Investigating Team Who Asked LSU’s Derrius Guice If He Is Gay And If His Mom Is A Prostitute

The NFL and the league's players union have weighed in on the issue saying that asking if Derrius Guice is gay violates employment law.

LSU running back Derrius Guice had to overcome countless numbers of obstacles just to make it through college and to the NFL combine. The Baton Rouge native lost his father to a violent death when he was only 5-years-old, but he vowed then to play football at his soon-to-be Alma mater. Once he got to the interview phase of the NFL camp though, he was presented with a whole other set of challenges.

Guice sat down for an interview on the SiriusXM NFL show Late Hits on Wednesday where he talked about his experience at the NFL camp. He talked about the bizarre line of questioning that he was subjected to by scouts designed to just “get in your head.” He said that he walked into one room where he was asked if he likes men. In another, someone claimed that he heard Guice’s mother “sells herself” and asked how he felt about it.

USA Today‘s A.J. Perez reported that the NFL is none too happy with this practice. The league professes to be committed to providing players equal opportunities to play football and earn a living. They also respect federal laws which protect players from discrimination based on sexual orientation. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Perez via email that the league is “looking into the matter” and that asking questions about Guice’s sexuality is “wholly contrary to league workplace policies.”

Joe Robbins / Getty Images

NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith called the question “inappropriate” and said that there was never a need for this line of questioning. Smith has called for an investigation and recommends that the team responsible for posing the question be banned from future combines.

While Guice was told what to expect before he went to the NFL combine, nothing could have prepared him for this. However, he still felt that the experience was great overall. Guice called the combine “exhausting” as players had to be at the top of their game at all times. They were constantly being tested and closely observed.

NFL.com published an article on March 5 called “The Weirdest Questions Asked at the NFL Combine.” Scouts reportedly asked the NFL prospects to do staring contests, to say whether or not God was an Auburn fan, to reveal what kind of fruit they would be and why, and even if one player might be getting married in the next six months. Not surprisingly, the questions posed to Guice did not make the list.