Watch Cavs Vs. Lakers 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channels, & Odds

Where to watch as 'King James' and Cleveland take on Lonzo Ball and the Lakers.

On Sunday night, the Cavs vs. Lakers live streaming online and televised matchup will be under the spotlight with LeBron James in Los Angeles. This game takes on extra significance as the last time this season that “King James” could visit the Lakers as a member of the Cavaliers. With ongoing rumors that he may suit up for the purple and gold next season, this could be an interesting audition. Still, the task at hand for James and his Cavs teammates is the pursuit of an NBA title. Here’s the latest game preview including odds, start time, television channels, and how to watch the Cavs vs. Lakers live streaming online.

As Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers (29-36) host tonight’s meeting with the Cavs, they’ve gone 6-4 over their last 10 games. L.A. also holds a slight home court advantage at 16-15 this season, but they’re coming off a 125-116 loss to the Denver Nuggets this past Friday. They’ll try to bounce back against a 38-27 Cleveland Cavaliers team that also lost Friday night, 116-102 to the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to NBA.com‘s pre-game report, the last time these two teams played, Los Angeles lost at Cleveland, 121-112. That was before the midseason trade between the two teams that sent former NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas to the Lakers along with Channing Frye. The Cavs reinvigorated their roster via the trade by bringing in younger players Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr., who have give the team a different look.

While Odds Shark reported that Cleveland first opened as a favorite of 3.5 points, they’re now settling around two points on the spread. For the moneyline, the Cavs range from -125 to -145 with the home team anywhere from +105 to +125 depending on the sportsbook. Tonight’s over/under number is at 229 points for the complete game as of this report.

The Cavaliers bring a dominant straight up record into the game, as they’ve gone 8-2 over the last 10 meetings. However, they’re just 3-7 against the spread in those games. Cleveland is also just 5-13 ATS in their last 18 road games. The over has hit in nine of the 10 meetings, making it seem like that’s the bet to consider tonight.

The Cleveland Cavaliers play the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night starting at 9 p.m. Eastern Time or 6 p.m. Pacific Time. This game will receive national television treatment via ESPN. There is also regional TV coverage with Fox Sports Ohio for Cleveland viewing regions and Spectrum SportsNet for the Los Angeles viewing regions. For cable and satellite subscribers who have the channel, the game is available via online feed at WatchESPN website or compatible apps.

For fans without access to cable or satellite but have a hi-speed internet connection, a channel streaming service is the best option. Viewers can use DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV, among other services to watch the Cavs vs. Lakers live streaming online feeds. Visit the respective websites of these services for more details on any free trial offers and for information on how to sign up to see tonight’s game live online.