Watch Selection Sunday 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channel, & Start Time For NCAA Bracket Special

Details for how to see all of the brackets unveiled during the annual March Madness bracket special.

On Sunday night, the Selection Sunday 2018 live streaming online and televised special will give college basketball fans the first look at the NCAA Tournament brackets. While there may not be many surprises as far as the higher seeds, once the lower seeds are unveiled, the bubble teams will learn of their fates. However, it looks like several conferences will send about a third of the teams to the upcoming tournament. Here are all of the details for tonight’s show including start time, television channel, and how to watch Selection Sunday 2018 live streaming online.

For about a week now, the top seeds heading into the projected brackets for the NCAA Tournament have been pretty well known. According to ESPN‘s Joe Lunardi, the Virginia Cavaliers will be the top seed in the South, with Villanova as No. 1 seed in the East region. In the West, it will be Xavier Musketeers, while the Kansas Jayhawks take No. 1 seed in the Midwest region. All four teams seem deserving of these spots, but there’s always the potential for the committee to shake things up. That’s what March Madness is all about.

The bubble teams are always the ones that bring the intrigue to Selection Sunday. Lunardi had listed the USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, Florida State Seminoles, and NC State Wolfpack as the last four byes heading into the tournament. St. Bonaventure, Texas, Oklahoma, and St. Mary’s were expected to be the last four teams to gain entry. The eight teams he listed as “out” included Arizona State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Middle Tennessee, Syracuse, and Marquette. Tonight’s reveal could bring a major shocker involving one or more of these 16 teams.

That’s why basketball fans and bracket contest entrants everywhere will be glued to their televisions or screens to see how things unfold. The Selection Sunday 2018 special will begin at 6 p.m. Eastern Time or 3 p.m. Pacific Time on Sunday night. While the show is normally televised on CBS, this year it will be seen on TBS at that time. Live streaming is available to cable and satellite subscribers via the TBS website.

There are also live streaming options for viewers who don’t have cable television. These include DirecTV Now and Sling TV. These channel streaming services each offer TBS as part of their lineup, and may also offer a free trial of their service for a week or so. See more details at the Sling.com and DirecTV Now websites for how to sign up and watch tonight’s special live online.