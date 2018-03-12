‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stefan-Gabby Bond, Hope’s Tricky Curiosity, Kayla Vents, Eli Supports Gabi

'DOOL' spoilers two weeks ahead tease Stefan and 'Gabigail' bond in Hong Kong. Hope spies on them, unaware the woman is Abby. Kayla vents about John, while Eli helps prepare Gabi for trial.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead reveal a lot of interesting storylines will take place. Some Salemites will travel to Hong Kong. While there, two characters will bond. Another will see Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) and “Gabigail” (Marci Miller) together, but doesn’t recognize the woman as Abby. Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) shares her outrage, while Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) prepares for trial.

Monday, March 19: Kayla’s Rage & John’s Guilt

She Knows shared DOOL spoilers for the week of March 19. There are some interesting and unexpected developments. On Monday’s episode, Kayla will vent to Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) about John Black’s (Drake Hogestyn) actions. Due to him poisoning Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols,) he is going blind. Steve has forgiven him, and understands why he had to do it.

However, Kayla is angry about it, which is only adding to John’s guilt. Even though he was forced to poison Steve on Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal he is filled with self-loathing. He has always been able to find a way out of sticky situations. Unfortunately, this time he wasn’t able to do that.

In the end, Steve’s poisoning was not successful. John provided the antidote just in time. As for the woman who ordered the hit, she was killed thanks to Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and Ciara Brady’s (Victoria Konefal) bold actions.

Tuesday, March 20: Nadia Bjorlin Returns As Chloe Lane

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday tease that Chloe has plots that are both suspenseful and romantic. She returns to Salem and reunites with Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo). The last time she was seen, Lucas got out of rehab, then asked her out on a date. It was bad timing due to an exciting opportunity that Chloe just couldn’t refuse. She is back, but a possible romance with Lucas Horton isn’t her only storyline.

It is confirmed that Chloe doesn’t realize she is being followed. A mysterious stranger will trail her all the way back to Salem.

Wednesday, March 21: Eli Helps Gabi Prepare For Trial

DOOL spoilers for Wednesday reveal that Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Gabi Hernandez are still together. The fashionista mentally prepares to go on trial. She could go to prison for killing Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) if convicted.

Even though Gabi is innocent, the prosecution has tons of evidence against her. Eli is a Salem detective and was part of the investigative team. However, he believes in Gabi’s innocence. On March 21, Eli will support Gabi while she tries to get ready to fight for the truth and her freedom.

Thursday, March 22: Stefan & ‘Gabigail’ Bond In Hong Kong

Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate that Stefan’s relationship with “Gabby” will get complicated. Stefan has feelings for the real Abby, but she is married to Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn).

However, Abigail’s second identity, nicknamed “Gabigail,” is murderous, seductive, and manipulative. Although Stefan has tried to fight his attraction, things might heat up while they are in Hong Kong. It is revealed that the two will bond during the trip.

This is definitely going to get complex and messy. However, “Chabby” fans shouldn’t worry about Chad and Abigail. During Days Of Days earlier this year, Marci Miller said they will go through rough times, but they always end up back together.

Friday, March 23: Hope Spies & Courtroom Confession

Days Of Our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead reveal that on Friday, two major events will happen. First, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) sees Stefan with a woman. She will likely be curious, but doesn’t realize that she is looking at Abby.

“Gabigail” is being bold and brazen enough to pretend to be Abby to family and friends. There is also new identities emerging. It is only a matter of time before someone realizes that Abby is literally not herself.

DOOL spoilers for Friday also tease that chaos erupts during Gabi’s trial. Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will blurt out a confession. It causes a huge commotion in the courtroom. However, it is not confirmed what she admits to doing.

Keep watching Days Of Our Lives to find out what happens next.