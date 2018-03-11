Watch iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channel & Start Time

All of the details on how to watch tonight's big show celebrating music achievements.

Music fans will get to watch the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018 live streaming online and televised show tonight as entertainers receive awards for their past year’s work. Everything is covered from the best of the best in multiple genres, to the best newcomers in hip-hop, R&B, Rock/Alternative, and Latin music. Hosting tonight’s show will be world famous DJ Khaled and model Hailey Baldwin. Here are all of the details on who’s performing, some top nominees, TV start time, channels, and how to watch the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018 live streaming online.

As reported on Thursday via US Magazine, iHeartMedia made the big announcement that hip-hop star Eminem is among this year’s awards show performers. His latest hit album is Revival, while his latest hit track is “Walk on Water” featuring Beyonce. However, the legendary Eight Mile hip-hop star will team up with Kehlani to perform “Nowhere Fast” for the iHeartRadio show. Eminem will be amongst a star-studded lineup of performers that also includes Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Maroon 4, N.E.R.D., and Bon Jovi.

Hip-hop artist and award nominee Cardi B will perform at Sunday’s iHeartradio Music Awards 2018 show. Scott Roth / AP Images

While he may be performing tonight, the Detroit rapper doesn’t appear in any of the categories of nominees in hip-hop or elsewhere. This year’s Male Artist of the Year Award will be a battle between Bruno Mars, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Ed Sheeran, and The Weeknd. In the Hip-Hop Artist of the Year category it will be DJ Khaled, Drake, Future, Kendrick Lamar, or Migos taking the award.

Fans will also see a brand music video unveiled by pop singer Taylor Swift. She’s also nominated for Female Artist of the Year and vying for the award against Alessia Cara, Halsey, P!nk, and Rihanna. There are also awards up for grabs tonight for Rock Artist of the Year, Dance Song of the Year, Latin Song of the Year, and Producer of the Year, among many others.

Chance the Rapper will receive this year’s Innovator Award while Camilla Cabello will get the Fangirls Award. In addition, a special Icon Award will be presented to longtime rock group Bon Jovi. Viewers can check out all of the categories, nominees, and winners or log in to vote on several awards at the iHeartRadio website.

Before the actual awards show begins tonight, viewers will be able to watch the iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet arrivals. These will be shown exclusively on the iHeartRadio Facebook page, beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. The red carpet special will last approximately one hour, leading into the big awards show.

Viewers can watch Sunday night’s iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018 show beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Time or 6 p.m. Pacific Time. Live television coverage is available through several networks including TBS, TNT, and TruTV who will all provide the telecast to viewers at that time. Cable and satellite subscriber with these as part of their service can log into the TNTDrama or TBS website as well as their compatible apps for a live streaming feed of tonight’s show.

For viewers without these channels, a live online channel streaming subscription service is the best option. One that features TBS and TNT as part of their lineup is Sling TV, which also offers new customers a one-week free trial. More details are available at the Sling.com website on how to sign up and watch tonight’s event, as well as other channels live streaming online. In addition to Sling TV, viewers who want to try a different service can look into the Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV services.