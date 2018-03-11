Seattle Seahawks Rumors: Earl Thomas Trade Makes Sense For Dallas Cowboys, According To ‘Sport DFW’

Carl Daley of 'Sport DFW' believes the Dallas Cowboys should consider trading for Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas.

The Dallas Cowboys are being linked to several players in recent free agency and trade rumors. While some teams have already made deals this offseason, Cowboys fans are still waiting for a big move from Dallas that could help them become a Super Bowl contender next season.

According to Carl Daley of Sport DFW, Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas is an intriguing option for the Cowboys. It appears the Seahawks are ready to move on from Thomas as well after they parted ways with stars Michael Bennett and Richard Sherman this offseason.

Thomas is continuously being mentioned in numerous NFL trade rumors. Michael Silver of NFL Network confirmed that the Seahawks are open to trading Thomas. Silver added the Seahawks would look for the best package that they can get in a trade involving the veteran safety.

Daley pointed out that trading for Thomas makes a lot of sense for the Cowboys. He added that he would not be surprised if Dallas and Seattle are in talks about a potential deal, knowing that Thomas has expressed interest in moving to Dallas.

While it might require them to do some contract tinkering, adding Thomas to the roster will address “an immediate need” for Dallas, who will have a much-improved secondary for next season if they can get the Texas native from Seattle. The 28-year-old is still arguably the best safety in the NFL.

Jonathan Ferrey / Getty Images

Kristi Scales of SportsDay also agreed that Dallas should consider getting Seahawks players, including Thomas. Scales said that the three-time First-team All-Pro member could make an impact in Dallas mainly because of new Cowboys defensive backs coach Kris Richard.

Richard is familiar with Thomas, and he knows how he can fit him into their defensive system. Thomas and Richard were together in Seattle for eight seasons before the latter was fired after serving as defensive backs coach from 2010-2014, and defensive coordinator from 2015.

Scales said, though, that Dallas should only take a gamble on Thomas for the “right price” because it might eventually backfire. The asking price of Seattle is still unknown at this point, but as Silver pointed out on his Twitter post, the Seahawks will be “seeking a lot” in a trade for Thomas.

Thomas, who had 88 tackles last season, will enter the final season of his four-year, $40 million contract. This means that the six-time Pro Bowl safety might turn out to be a one-year rental for the team that will acquire him in the event Seattle decides to pull the trigger on a trade.