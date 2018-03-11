Jinger Duggar Shows Off Baby Bump In Jeremy Vuolo’s Instagram Photo After Getting Parenting Advice In L.A.

Pregnant Jinger Duggar listened to some words of wisdom during her trip to Los Angeles.

Jinger Duggar and her baby bump recently made an appearance on her husband Jeremy Vuolo’s Instagram page. The photo was taken in Los Angeles at Grace Community Church, the parent church of the small Laredo, Texas church where Jeremy preaches.

A few days ago, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo headed to the California megachurch for the Shepherds’ Conference, a gathering of male Christian leaders. Most of Jeremy’s recent social media posts have been focused on the event, and Jinger is not mentioned in them. However, on Sunday afternoon, he finally shared a photo of his wife and her growing baby bump.

In the image, Jinger Duggar is showing off her bump by rocking a maternity dress with an empire waist. The bust of the dress is white and tight, but the skirt is red and flowy. The Duggar daughter completed her look with a casual denim jacket, giving her outfit a patriotic red, white, and blue color scheme. Jeremy snapped the photo right after his wife was given some sage life advice from a female member of the Grace Community Church congregation. In Jeremy’s photo, Jinger is seated beside the woman who imparted the words of wisdom to her.

“‘The days are long, but the years are short.’ Wise words to my beautiful wife from Emma Hatter, a dear member of @gracecomchurch for 50 years,” Jeremy captioned the photo. “She met Pastor MacArthur when he was just 29 years old.”

“The days are long, but the years are short” is a quote by author Gretchen Rubin. It’s popular with mothers because it references Rubin’s short video about the importance of appreciating every moment they have with their kids. In the video, Rubin talks about how she used to accompany her daughter to school on the city bus, a trip that she didn’t view as anything special. However, after witnessing her daughter’s excitement about an everyday sight in the city, a dog being walked, she realized just how precious those bus rides with her little girl were.

Emma Hatter was using the quote to advise Jinger Duggar to make the most of every day that she gets to spend with her future child. Long days and nights spent changing diapers and comforting a little one might seem exhausting and never-ending at the time, but there will likely come a day when Jinger and Jeremy look at how much their child has grown and express amazement at how fast the years seem to fly by.

However, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are currently busy cherishing every moment they have left as a party of two. Jinger recently revealed that they spent some of their time in Los Angeles exploring the city, which is something that won’t be as easy to do once they have a baby in tow.

According to RadarOnline, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s first child is expected to arrive sometime in July. Jinger is currently 21 weeks pregnant.