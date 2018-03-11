Man Accused Of Shooting Estranged Wife, Killing Another Man In West Palm Beach

A Florida barber was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting on Brandywine Road.

A shooting in West Palm Beach, Florida left one man dead, and a woman injured. The Palm Beach Post reported that 36-year-old Robert Finney, of Wellington, is now behind bars, facing several criminal charges in connection with the shooting.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff says that around 10:36 p.m. on Saturday, March 10, Finney allegedly shot his estranged wife, Roqueria Mills, 20, as she was sitting inside of a vehicle with another man, Robert Anthony, who is also 20.

The shooting purportedly took place at a parking lot in the 2100 block of Brandywine Road, near Village Place Apartments.

Paramedics transferred Anthony to an area hospital, but it was reported that he did not survive. He was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

A police spokesperson, Sgt. David Lefont, stated that Finney was still at the scene when the Palm Beach County police arrived. He went on to say that he was also in possession of a gun. The suspected shooting suspect was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.

Recent reports indicated that Finney is being charged with homicide and attempted murder, but according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Finney is facing a homicide charge while engaged in a certain felony offense, as well as a first-degree premeditated murder charge.

After the shooting, Finney’s estranged wife was also taken via ambulance to the same hospital as the male victim she was with, but her condition is unknown.

The relationship between Mills and Anthony is unknown at this time.

Details leading up to the shooting or a motive has not been released, but court records indicate that Finney and Mills filed for divorce last month, CBS 12 reported.

According to Finney’s Facebook page, he is a well-known barber at Phresh Cutz Barber Shop on Okeechobee Boulevard. Social media users were stunned after learning that he allegedly shot his wife and killed a man she was with on Brandywine Road. Some described Finney as a “cool” and “chill dude” who came from a “good family.”

This is a developing story. Palm Beach County Police officials are working diligently to uncover what led to the deadly shooting.