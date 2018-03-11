Kailyn Lowry Says She And Javi Are Not Back Together, Hints Javi Marroquin And Briana DeJesus Reunion

Kail has used her Twitter to sound off of on her ex-husband.

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus’ relationship was certainly full of drama, and his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, seemed to be somehow dragged into it. And while Javi and Briana had announced that they were no longer together a few weeks ago, Kail may have let it slip that they’ve reunited, and she’s not happy about it.

Rumors have been swirling that since the Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus split that he and Kailyn Lowry had rekindled their relationship. However, this is not the case, Kail insisted on Twitter today in a long rant.

Javi Marroquin appeared on Kail’s podcast that she co-hosts with her friend, Lindsie Chrisley, where they discussed their broken relationship and how he acted “rude” towards her while he was with Briana DeJesus. Lindsie, watching the podcast happen live, put in her 2 cents on Kail and Javi and stated that they thought the pair might get back together.

While tabloids have been running headlines that she and Javi have reunited, Kail made it known that it not only was not the case, but that he was the reason they hadn’t decided to reunite. Though she didn’t elaborate on what she meant, she told one of her fans that, “He did it, not me.”

Javi and i are not getting back together so whatever you’re reading is all bullshit — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 11, 2018

Kailyn Lowry also alluded that Javi may have possibly reunited with Briana DeJesus, despite the fact that their relationship ended in some serious social media drama. Fans of Teen Mom 2 and who follow the gossip surrounding the show will remember that Javi and Briana called things off after they both flew to Miami for her to get her post-baby body makeover. However, Javi disagreed with Briana’s decision to allow Dr. Miami to post the results on Snapchat. He was also upset that her ex, Devoin, also came to Miami to be with her.

While Javi stated that he had moved on, Kail made it seem as though he and Briana had reunited with a tweet asking how he could get back together with someone who didn’t have his back in the first place.

How can you get back with someone who didn’t have your back when y’all were together? — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 11, 2018

She also subtweeted Javi by stating that no matter how bad their relationship gets, he shouldn’t allow his partner to go after his child’s parent, which is part of the issue she had with Briana.