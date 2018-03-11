Milo Ventimiglia Talks About ‘Beautiful’ Vision Of Jack As An Old Man In ‘This Is Us’ Season Finale

If you think the ‘This Is Us’ patriarch is leaving the show, you don’t know Jack.

Milo Ventimiglia has another secret. The actor, who held on to the top secret cause of his This Is Us character’s death for months, is not about to divulge the reason why an older version of Jack Pearson was seen in the promo for the show’s season finale. In a sit-down interview with Megyn Kelly, Milo Ventimiglia didn’t miss a beat when Today show host asked him if old man Jack is part of a dream sequence on his daughter Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) wedding day—or if Jack’s death itself was a dream sequence.

Milo Ventimiglia quickly shut down speculation about old man Jack, telling the NBC news journalist the following.

“You’ve got a handful of days until you know. I held out on telling you how Jack passed for months — you think I’m going to tell you why Jack is old? I can’t do it yet!”

While Milo Ventimiglia is staying mum on why Jack is seen as an old man in the This Is Us finale episode, he does offer up some reassurance that should make This Is Us fans very happy.

“I will tell you this, though,” the This Is Us dad said.

“Again, in true Dan Fogelman [fashion], as well as the rest of our writers — we have the most amazing writers on our crew — they have built this beautiful idea of giving the audience an aged version of Jack. Even though we saw Jack pass, it doesn’t mean that I, Milo, will leave the show. There’s no Ned Stark happening, nothing like that.”

'This Is Us': Jack Pearson Is Old, Grey and Not Dead in Season 2 Finale Promo (Video)@NBCThisIsUs #ThisIsUs https://t.co/lGIseonNAg pic.twitter.com/uVgFYNq8sL — TheWrap (@TheWrap) March 7, 2018

This Is Us viewers have been in a tizzy ever since the promo for “The Wedding” episode dropped last week. The quick preview for the episode shows deceased character Jack Pearson in what appears to be in the present day, just in time for his little girl’s big day. The promo for the This Is Us Season 2 finale shows Milo Ventimiglia in full “old man” makeup with gray hair, a salt-and-pepper goatee, and wire-rimmed glasses. In the 20-second clip, Jack gazes at his widow Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and says, “Where’d the time go, Bec?”

This Is Us fans know that Jack Pearson died in 1998, on Super Bowl Sunday when he was just 53 years old. For nearly a year, Milo Ventimiglia was tasked with keeping his character’s cause of death under wraps while This Is Us fans went crazy trying to piece together clues to the story behind Jack Pearson’s untimely demise. Now, in the present day, Kate Pearson’s wedding day marks 20 years since her father’s tragic passing. So emotions will definitely be in play in “The Wedding”—and maybe even illusions.

You can see Milo Ventimiglia as Grandpa Jack Pearson in the promo for the This Is Us Season 2 finale, titled “The Wedding,” below.

The This Is Us finale airs Tuesday, March 13 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.