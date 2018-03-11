Kris Jenner Did Not Pay Travis Scott Millions To Be A Good Father To Stormi Webster, ‘Gossip Cop’ Reports

Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Travis Scott have been caught up in a new rumor which claims that the Kardashian/Jenner clan’s matriarch paid Scott $4 million to encourage him to take up his fatherly duties. As the Inquisitr previously reported, this allegation was published in an article by Hollywood Life.

But the rumor was first published in a Star article, that Hollywood Life cites. In the article, a “source” claims that Kris Jenner hatched this plan when Travis Scott was seen in a strip club in December 2017.

“Kris doesn’t trust Travis to be there for Kylie — not without a cash incentive, anyway,” the alleged source said before adding that Kris directly asked Travis if he would support Kylie and he didn’t give her an answer. “So, she made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.”

But celebrity rumor watchdog, Gossip Cop is on the case, and they are reporting that the story is false. Gossip Cop says that they reached out to a source in Kris Jenner’s camp to investigate the claim that Jenner paid Scott. The rep called the rumor “absurd.” There’s also no real reason to believe that he needs the extra money since, as Gossip Cop notes, he reportedly has a net worth of $8 million.

We also have evidence of Kris Jenner calling Travis Scott a supportive parent. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kris Jenner told People Magazine that Travis has been attentive to both Stormi and Kylie.

“I haven’t really seen him change a diaper, but I’m never there at diaper time,” she explained of Scott. “He’s really, really great, really attentive and couldn’t be cuter with Kylie.”

Scott has also been sharing snaps of Stormi Webster on his social media accounts. As Cosmopolitan reports, in early March, Scott posted a photo of Stormi’s face to his Snapchat. He’s also shared pictures of her when they celebrated the fact that she turned one month old, People Magazine reports.

According to Gossip Cop, this isn’t the first time that Hollywood Life has published false stories about Kylie and Travis Scott. In one article, Hollywood Life claims that the lip-kit mogul rejected a marriage proposal from Scott. Gossip Cop points out that Hollywood Life had previously published a claim that Kylie was looking forward to marrying Travis Scott which made its recent story all the more implausible. Also, they report that they reached out a source who said that Travis Scott never proposed to Kylie Jenner.