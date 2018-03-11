Brielle Biermann And Kim Zolciak Slammed For Overly Inflated Lips In New Photos

The reality stars attended Khloe Kardashians baby shower, where the new photos were taken.

The stars came out for Khloe Kardashian’s baby shower, and two guests are getting tons of attention online for photos posted from the event. Brielle Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann are being slammed on Instagram over new photos that put the reality stars lips on display.

Kim and Brielle are no strangers to plastic surgery and have been open about their procedures, while also shutting down their criticizers. The new photos from Khloe’s baby shower were shared on each ladies personal Instagram page, and are popular black and white close-ups often found at all Kardashian events.

In the new images, Brielle and Kim’s lips appear to be much larger and enhanced than normal. Their large lips were all anyone could focus on in the new pictures and it was only a matter of time before the mother and daughter were slammed in the comment sections of their posts.

“You all look like muppets,” one Instagram user commented on Brielle’s post.

“I wonder what God thinks about what y’all did to his masterpieces! You ruined his work for sure. I’m sure y’all are good people but you need to stop with all the changes. You don’t even look real! You look like wax replicas,” another added.

Despite the tons of hate the women were getting regarding their lips, plenty of fans came to the defense of Brielle and Kim. A slew of comments suggested trolls should unfollow the reality stars if they only had negative things to say about them, while others took things a bit far and began slamming others looks based on their profile pictures.

“Haters need to stop following @briellebiermann —- girl is doing her thing & rockin’ it! Seriously. Stop hating on her,” one user came to Brielle’s defense.

Brielle took notice of all the hate on her photo and clapped back at her critics by posting a comment of her own. She even called out one specific hater and admitted that her lips have never looked good in photographs before and claimed she’s sick and tired of people criticising her looks in her photos.

The comments on Kim’s gallery of photos mirrored those on her daughters, but the Don’t Be Tardy star stayed silent when it came to her haters. Khloe was also being dragged in the photos for her large lips.

Hollywood Life noticed Khloe’s large new lips back in November, and noted the Revenge Body star was being slammed for getting injections while pregnant. Khloe’s fillers were never confirmed and could have just been an overly defined lip line or plumping gloss.