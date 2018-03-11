Meghan Markle Debuts Red Highlights Ahead Of Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle nearly broke the internet when she wore her hair in a messy bun in early January. Meghan’s decision resulted in her being labeled as a rebel, as many people accused her of breaking royal family protocol. Needless to say, Meghan was both condemned and celebrated, depending on who you asked, for veering away from a more traditional hairstyle.

Now, Prince Harry’s bride-to-be is turning heads again because of her new red highlights. According to People, Meghan Markle debuted the new look on Thursday while in Birmingham with Prince Harry. In photos taken by paparazzi, Meghan’s highlights can be seen clear as day, as she smiles and chats with onlookers. They’re especially visible when she’s standing in direct light.

Meghan is already making a name for herself with some of her daring wardrobe changes, but she usually opts to keep her hair simple. Even with the highlights, the future royal didn’t stray too far away from her signature style of loose waves, accented by a middle part. Meghan’s highlights just add a pop of color and a bit of depth to her monochromatic mane.

Since Meghan became a constant fixture in the media, following her engagement to Prince Harry last year, her influence in the fashion world has risen exponentially. Dubbed as “The Meghan Markle Affect,” most of Meghan’s outfits sell out within hours, as people are eager to mimic the style of the soon-to-be royal. Because of this, it won’t be at all surprising if women across the world start getting red highlights this Spring.

Today Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will be visiting Birmingham to meet members of the local community and learn more about projects in the area that support young people. pic.twitter.com/s89bg1cIzU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 8, 2018

Meghan’s new hair change comes approximately eight weeks before her highly anticipated wedding to Prince Harry, which will take place on May 17, 2018. While it can’t be confirmed that Meghan freshened up her look just for the wedding, that is what the timing suggests.

It takes several weeks, sometimes months, for hair dye to fade, depending on how potent it was when it was applied, so it’s possible that Meghan will end up getting married with her highlights. The actual hairstyle that Meghan ends up wearing probably won’t be revealed until the big day, however.