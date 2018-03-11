Motley Crue ‘The Dirt’ Biopic: Crewman Electrocuted On Set of Netflix Film

An accident on the set of the long-awaited Motley Crue movie injured a crew member.

Netflix’s Motley Crue biopic, The Dirt, took a tragic turn over the weekend. A crew member for the upcoming Netflix flick was electrocuted while de-rigging a set during production of the film in New Orleans, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The crew member, whose name has not been revealed, is a member of the off-set rigging crew. A rep for the Motley Crue movie told THR the following.

“Even though all of our safety protocols were in place, an accident did occur and a crew member was injured by electricity.”

TMZ reported that the accident occurred when the man was on a roof dismantling a set after filming for the movie had completed for the day on Saturday. The Dirt crewman was rushed to the hospital after being electrocuted. A full recovery from the accident is expected for the unidentified crew member.

The Dirt is based on Motley Crue’s best-selling 2001 memoir of the same name. The film adaption of the book, which was subtitled “Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band,” will focus on the ’80s glam band’s early days and rise to fame. The Dirt movie had been in the works for more than a decade before Netflix took the reins and began production on it. As of this writing, Motley Crue has not commented on the accident.

Crew member electrocuted on set of Motley Crue biopic "The Dirt" https://t.co/8MJChHvzkB pic.twitter.com/eBHhpOX5xU — billboard (@billboard) March 11, 2018

The cast for The Dirt includes Daniel Webber (The Punisher) as Motley Crue lead singer Vince Neil, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones) as guitarist Mick Mars, Douglas Booth as Nikki Sixx, and Machine Gun Kelly as drummer Tommy Lee.

Tommy Lee’s ex-wife Heather Locklear will be played by Rebekah Graf, while friend of the band Ozzy Osbourne will be played by Tony Cavalero in the Jeff Tremaine-directed project. Locklear was married to Tommy Lee from 1986 until 1993, so she was front and center during Motley Crue’s early days. The Motley Crue bandmates have given a thumbs-up to the cast of The Dirt and are also serving as co-producers of the film.

While The Dirt gives the scoop on Motley Crue’s heyday, the book also paved the way for individual autobiographies of the bandmates. Tommy Lee and Vince Neil have both penned their own memoirs, and Nikki Sixx’s Heroin Diaries gave a firsthand account of his drug addiction and how he managed to beat his demons after nearly dying.

Motley Crue formed in Los Angeles in 1981. The band played their final show on December 31, 2015, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.