Meghan Markle Could Be Given Away By Prince William For This Reason, ‘The Daily Star’ Reports

It has everything to do with Prince Harry's future mother-in-law, Doria Radlan

Meghan Markle may end up walking down the aisle with Prince William, if the palace does not approve of the former Suits actress’ request to have her mother, Doria Radlan, give her away. That’s the claim being made by the Daily Star in a recent article about the upcoming royal wedding. They also report that Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, has opted out of doing it because he is “reclusive,” and the relationship between him and his daughter is “difficult.”

According to the Daily Star, Meghan Markle wants her mother to give her away, and she’s asked the palace for permission to make this happen. However, they allege that the prospect of a woman giving away a royal bride has been a cause for concern because it’s a role that’s typically performed by a man. Based on royal rules, Prince William could be the next logical choice.

“Meghan said that she would prefer to have her mum with her as she is much closer to her than her dad,” a reported insider said to the tabloid. “She’s also worried about how he would handle it as he’s become even more of a recluse.”

The source went on to add that there may even be some tension between Prince Harry and Thomas Markle because of Harry’s previous comments that Meghan will finally have “the family she’s never had,” when she marries him. As the Sun reported, Harry made the comments last year during an interview on Radio 4.

Thomas Markle Jr, Meghan’s half-brother, told the Daily Mail in December last year that his father would be “extremely hurt” by what Harry said. He insisted that Meghan had a “really good family,” who tried to be as close as they could be. The younger Thomas Markle also called Meghan’s childhood privileged and that “she got everything she ever wanted.”

Thomas Markle Sr is a retired lighting director who lives in Mexico and Los Angeles.

If the rumors are true and the palace approves Markle’s alleged request for her mother to walk down the aisle, it would be groundbreaking and in keeping with Meghan’s feminist views. In 2015, before her relationship with Prince Harry began, Meghan gave a speech at the 2015 UN Women’s conference, in which she revealed that when she was a child, she led a letter-writing campaign which convinced a company to change a sexist product slogan.

Will Markle cause a similar feminist shake-up in royal protocol? Only time will tell.