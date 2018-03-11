Jesse Watters: Fox News Host To Divorce After Affair Revealed

The 'Watters World' host reportedly began a relationship with a network producer.

Jesse Watters, the married host of Watters World on the Fox News Channel, is in the midst of divorce proceedings after it emerged that he is in a consensual relationship with a staffer at the network.

Watters’ wife Noelle, with whom he has twin daughters, filed divorce papers in October, the New York Daily News reported last night. The couple met while they both worked at Fox and married in 2009.

In addition to Watters World, which started out as a segment on Bill O’Reilly’s show and is now a standalone program on Saturday evenings at 8 p.m. Eastern, Jesse Watters, 39, occupies the center chair on The Five, the daily ensemble show on FNC. As viewers of either or both shows are aware, the brash Watters is a strong supporter of President Donald Trump and even had dinner with him at the White House last week. Watters regularly spars with Trump critic Juan Williams on The Five.

Watters is shown above standing in between the president’s two grown sons.

The original Watters World content revolved around humorous man or woman on the street interviews about current events or so-called ambush interviews with newsmakers who refused to go on The O’Reilly Factor. The popular segment evolved into the hour-long Watters World, which premiered in January 2017, and Jesse Watters is considered a rising star at the network. O’Reilly himself left Fox News in April 2017 under a cloud of sexual harassment-related allegations.

A Fox News spokesperson released a statement about the situation.

“Within 24 hours of Jesse Watters voluntarily reporting to the Chief of Human Resources in November 2017 that he was in a consensual relationship with a woman on his staff, management met with both parties and a decision was made for the woman to be transferred to work on another program on the network where she currently remains.”

The Daily News identified Jesse Watters’ alleged girlfriend as associate producer Emma DiGiovine, 25. DiGiovine has reportedly shifted over to The Ingraham Angle from Watters World. Apparently she and Watters are still dating.

Lawyers for the couple have yet to issue any statements, and the Jesse Watters Twitter feed is currently silent insofar as the alleged cheating scandal is concerned. Liberal Twitter is, however, having a field day over the news about Jesse Watters and the alleged adultery.

As the Jesse Watters divorce situation is a developing story, please check back for updates.