Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige Confirms ‘Black Panther 2’, Spinoffs For Female Characters Being Considered

Which of Nakia, Okoye, or Shuri is getting her own Marvel spinoff movie?

The phenomenal and record-breaking Black Panther continues to be a dominant force in the box office and receiving solid reviews from both viewers and critics. The well-respected King T’Challa, portrayed by Chadwick Boseman, will make his next appearance in Avengers: Infinity War. However, it won’t be long until he makes his sophomore comeback.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that Black Panther 2 is definitely happening. No specific plans have been outlined yet, but talks about a sequel first started when the company was still working on the first film. Feige did assure fans that they already have a “pretty solid direction” as to where they are heading for the sequel.

Chadwick’s T’Challa is definitely the star of Black Panther, but the movie was filled with colorful characters with rich storylines that it’s almost difficult to pick a favorite. Other than cultural representation and the political themes in the film, one aspect that stood out the most in the Ryan Coogler-directed movie is women empowerment. The film is filled with strong, independent women, including warrior Okoye (Danai Gurira), tech genius Shuri (Letitia Wright), and spy Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o). When asked about a potential spinoff involving any of these ladies, Feige said there’s hope.

Feige made specific mention of Shuri, saying fans will see more of her in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A spinoff, however, may take time before it materializes given that Feige still has 22 Marvel movies to finish at this point.

Meanwhile, Black Panther has surpassed the $1 billion sales record mark shortly after it made its debut in China on Friday. In the U.S. alone, the film has already scored $521 million, making it one of the 10 highest-grossing domestic releases in movie history.

According to Variety, Black Panther is the 33rd movie to exceed the $1 billion mark. It’s the 16th Disney film to do so, and the fifth Marvel movie to hit this milestone, following The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3 and Captain America: Civil War.

Because of the success of the movie and the raging reviews that follow it, Disney is planning to launch a campaign to land an Oscar nomination for Black Panther.

Black Panther is now in theaters worldwide.