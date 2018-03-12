Kylie Jenner Flaunts Dramatic Post-Baby Weight Loss & Flat Abs In Crop Top On Instagram: Her Diet Secrets

Kylie Jenner is treating her Instagram fans to a series of stunning selfies that reveal her post-pregnancy weight loss.

Kylie Jenner is “back at it,” as she told her fans in the caption of a stunning new photo on Instagram. Showing off her impressive weight loss after welcoming her first baby into the world, Kylie posed in a crop top and lace-up pants. Jenner posed in that photo and several others with her best friend, Jordyn Woods, according to People.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star devoted the months prior to her daughter Stormi’s birth to hiding, with her absence noticeable on social media. But since giving birth to her baby girl on February 1, Kylie has been making up for lost time with a series of pictures. Jenner’s pictures of her sleek physique in a crop top with Woods were taken as Kylie prepared for her sister Khloe Kardashian’s baby shower. Jenner and Jordyn also headed off to mingle at a birthday party for Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Kylie Jenner Shows Pride In Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss

Kylie’s crop top featured long sleeves and a revealing neckline. Her best friend matched the color of Jenner’s outfit, but Woods opted for a tube top. The two also wore matching puffer jackets, with Kylie in red and Jordyn in blue.

Kylie has stunned with her dramatic post-baby weight loss, as revealed in her crop top pics on Instagram, pointed out Pop Culture. Jenner’s choice of revealing styles show her pride in the speed of her slim-down success.

“[Kylie Jenner is] clearly proud of how quickly she has shed her pregnancy weight.”

While the 20-year-old new mom is proud of her weight loss, as evidenced by all those revealing selfie photos, she doesn’t lack when it comes to advice on how to slim down.

back at it again A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 10, 2018 at 8:40pm PST

Both Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian famously lost their post-baby pounds. The Kardashian sisters both turned to ketogenic diets for their post-pregnancy weight loss, and they reportedly are even competing when it comes to their sexy selfies on Instagram, as the Inquisitr reported.

Kylie Jenner’s Post-Baby Diet Secrets

While Kylie is wowing her fans with her Instagram photos of her post-baby body, she also reportedly is continuing to diet and exercise while caring for her new baby. The busy mom received encouragement from one of her big sisters, Kim Kardashian, when it came to Jenner’s diet, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Kylie Jenner has slimmed down quickly after welcoming her first baby into the world in February. Evan Agostini / Invision/AP Images

Kylie gained an estimated 50 pounds during her pregnancy. Jenner then lost 25 pounds in just 10 days by following Kardashian’s low-carb, high fat ketogenic diet.

In addition, Cheat Sheet revealed that Kylie sacrificed her love of fast food in order to shed those post-pregnancy pounds so quickly. Jenner admitted in indulging in In-N-Out fast food during her pregnancy, but she heeded Kim’s advice to cut the carbohydrates and the sugar after her baby arrived. In addition to avoiding foods high in carbohydrates and sugar (farewell French fries and chocolate milkshakes), Jenner limited her calories to 1,500 per day.

need a cough drop? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 11, 2018 at 4:41pm PDT

Kylie Jenner Turns To Tea: What Do Experts Recommend For Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss?

Celebrities frequently post their use of detox teas on Instagram, and Kylie is among them. Jenner turned to detox tea again for weight loss after her baby arrived. Kylie also is working out with a trainer and breastfeeding, both of which have been shown to help with shedding post-pregnancy pounds.

Jenner’s decision to diet, exercise, and breastfeed is consistent with what the experts advise, according to Medline. However, she may be trying to achieve too much weight loss too fast, according to health professionals.

“A healthy diet with daily exercise will help shed the pounds [after pregnancy]. Breastfeeding can also help with postpartum weight loss.”

In addition, health experts recommend that breastfeeding new moms wait until the baby is 2-months-old before cutting calories. And while Kylie is cutting the carbohydrates and losing a dramatic amount of weight, Medline’s experts recommend getting nutrition from a variety of foods, including whole grains, fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy, and protein.