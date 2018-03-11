WWE Fastlane 2018: Top Three Possible Surprises That Will Shock WWE Universe & Alter Road To ‘WrestleMania 34’

WWE could use the last PPV before WrestleMania 34 to set some unexpected storylines and lay the groundwork for the return of a huge superstar.

WWE Fastlane 2018, the final pit stop on the road to WrestleMania 34 is here. While the match card and the storylines leading up to the event do not make it an unmissable event, the possibilities of some surprises that could alter the storylines going forward are worth addressing. SmackDown Live has not been comparable to RAW in the past few weeks. Fans can only hope that the superstars at the blue brand will leave a lasting impression before heading into the grandest event of the year.

WWE Fastlane 2018 rumors have already revealed that no major title change will take place at the event, as reported by the Cageside Seats. If these rumors prove to be true, then WWE officials would have to pull a few rabbits out of the hat to make the event successful. Let us look at a few surprises that could be introduced to develop a few storylines for WrestleMania 34.

Asuka Challenges Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair will face Ruby Riot at Fastlane 2018 and would most likely retain her title. With the outcome of the match more or less certain, it makes sense for WWE officials to spring in a few surprises. It is possible that Asuka will arrive in the ring after the match and challenge the Queen for a match at WrestleMania 34.

Asuka made history by winning the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match. She can now challenge either the RAW or SmackDown Women’s champion in a match at WrestleMania with the title on the line. Given that the storyline on RAW hints Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax at WrestleMania, the Empress could challenge the Queen by making a surprise entrance at Fastlane 2018. Notably, Charlotte Flair has also expressed her desire to face Asuka in an interview to Hollywood Life.

Rusev’s Face Turn

Rusev who is currently portraying a heel has garnered a strong fan following despite his falling on-air time. Rusev will go against Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane 2018 to avenge an injury suffered by his friend Aiden English at the hands of Nakamura. It is certain that Rusev would lose the match and would fail to take revenge.

This could lead to Aiden English reacting badly to Rusev initiating a rivalry and eventual splitting of ‘Rusev Day’. Rusev is currently not a part of WrestleMania 34 despite the massive fan following. WWE officials could use this opportunity to set-up a match for Rusev at the grandest PPV of the year and turn him into a babyface.

The Undertaker Returns

The match between Undertaker and John Cena has been on the cards for quite some time. The Undertaker had supposedly retired after losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. However, John Cena clarifying on RAW that his match with the Undertaker was not possible, further fueled the speculations.

John Cena will be a part of Six-Pack Challenge which will also involve AJ Styles. Shinsuke Nakamura, who won the Royal Rumble 2018 had challenged AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. This is also a match that is highly anticipated since the King of Strong Style arrived at WWE.

However, John Cena needs to win the match to earn a spot at WrestleMania and it is unlikely that he would lose cleanly. WWE Fastlane 2018 rumors hint that the Undertaker may sabotage John Cena’s victory, setting up a match at the grandest stage, as reported by Daily Express. Even if the deadman is not physically present, his music going off when Cena is about to pin someone would be a good start to the rivalry.