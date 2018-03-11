There's a new castle being on built on the set of 'Game of Thrones' Season 8. It's bigger and it's armed with turrets and ramparts. Will this be the location for the next epic battle scene?

The stakes are getting bigger on Game of Thrones Season 8, and so has the realm on set. New photos taken on the set of the HBO original series show a massive castle edifice being built, and the cable giant reportedly spent a whopping £1 million to construct the castle in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter.

The large-scale project is the most expensive of its kind in Northern Ireland. According to Metro, it’s taken five months so far to work on the castle.

Several different castles have been showcased throughout the seven seasons of Game of Thrones, but this new one is speculated to be a reconstruction of Winterfell given its features and design. It could also be a still-unknown castle, and given that turrets and ramparts have been installed, it will likely be the location of another crucial battle scene on the show.

This week, bits of Game of Thrones Season 8 spoilers surfaced, including Cersei Lannister’s fate and Grey Worm’s role in the upcoming saga.

For most of Game of Thrones, Jacob Anderson has played a supporting role as Grey Worm. However, rumors are rife that he will play a bigger role in the upcoming season, which will be out in 2019. In a tweet by Kelly’s Cellars, a pub in Belfast, it was revealed that Anderson had drinks with Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, and Kit Harington. Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss were also in the picture.

As you may have noticed, Winter Is Coming. Or Coming Back. Or whatever.

But whatever it is, it was a pleasure to welcome some of the cast of Game of Thrones yesterday evening.

Because that's what they do.

They drink. And they know things. pic.twitter.com/UyhlYHb9NY — Kelly's Cellars (@kellyscellars) March 4, 2018

According to Digital Spy, the pub is located near the King’s Landing set and 30 minutes away from the Winterfell set. In recall, Grey Worm was on his way to Winterfell with Jon Snow, Tyrion Lannister, and Daenerys Targaryen by the end of Season 7. Anderson hanging out with three of the most crucial players on the show has led fans to speculate that he might play a more important role outside of his duties as the leader of Daenerys’ army.

On the other hand, things may not be looking so well for Cersei. Winter is Coming reported that Rebecca Van Cleave, who was Lena Headey’s body double for her famous walk of shame scene, was spotted filming in Dublin.

Van Cleave didn’t dish on the scene she filmed for Game of Thrones Season 8, but she did mention that she was “looking worse for wear, greasy, tangled, and bundled up in an easy-up tent.”

Game of Thrones Season 8 will return to HBO in 2019.