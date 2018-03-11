Kylie Jenner Shows Off Sexy Legs, Entire Closet Of Handbags

Kylie Jenner may be a new mom, but she is looking great already. She recently went to her Instagram page and shared a photo showing of her sexy legs and also the big handbag collection she has in her closet. In this pic, you can see Kylie from a distance and it looks like she has on a silky robe, but is showing off her legs. She also has on high heels, which help make her legs look perfect. She must be taking after her sister, Kim Kardashian, who has continued to post sexy pictures since she had her children.

In this picture, Kylie Jenner simply posted the caption “options.” This closet is full of nothing but handbags. This is the kind of thing that most people would love to have for a regular closet, but Kylie has it for just bags and nothing else.

When Kylie Jenner found out that she was pregnant, she made the decision to keep it from her fans. The rumors flew and fans were sure they knew a baby was on the way, but instead, she actually waited to tell anyone until the baby was already here. She is obviously a very proud mom of her daughter, Stormi, and has recently started to share even more pictures with her fans. They love that she is letting them in now.

options A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 10, 2018 at 3:43pm PST

This isn’t the only sexy picture that Kylie Jenner has posted recently. She looks like she is going out again after having a baby. She posted a picture along with her friend that showed off her stomach, looking smaller after having her daughter. It is great that Kylie is back at it again and having a fun time, living her life once again.

back at it again A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 10, 2018 at 8:40pm PST

Kylie Jenner looks great for someone who just had a baby and the fans love that she is still showing off her body after becoming a mom. Don’t miss the new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when they air on Sunday nights on E!. In the show, Kylie is still pregnant and they are just starting to let the fans get to know a bit about her baby on the way.