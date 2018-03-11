Angelina Jolie Slows Down Custody Battle And Divorce Settlement With Brad Pitt, ‘In Touch Weekly’ Reports

Jolie is taking the kids to England, away from their dad.

It has been 18 months since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, but it seems that everything between them is moving toward more conflict. The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress filed for divorce in September, 2016, seeking legal and physical custody of their six children: Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9. Rumors have it that the Fight Club actor had been verbally and physically abusive to their kids, although he firmly denied the claims. Now, it looks like the struggle is being prolonged as Angelina reportedly demanded to delay the divorce proceedings and custody battle until the end of this year.

A source recently told In Touch Weekly that Angelina Jolie felt like she was losing control over everything and thought that Brad Pitt was “pushing too hard” to fix the circumstances. Because of this, she demanded more time to settle things out, something that her ex-husband agreed in an attempt to calm her down. Together, they requested the court to temporarily halt their divorce proceedings until December 31.

As what the insider described it, their custody battle and divorce proceedings went from “amicable to hostile.” Angelina Jolie has now decided to fly the kids to England.

“Angie suddenly reversed course. She demanded more time to hash things out, and Brad — hoping to appease her — agreed to a joint request asking the court to keep a temporary judge on their case until Dec. 31.”

Apparently, her decision to take her brood to England will keep them away from Pitt, who was already looking forward to spending more time with them this summer. Between April and August of 2018, Angelina Jolie will be filming Maleficent 2 in London, where she also teaches classes at the London School of Economics. Since she’s in the driver’s seat when it comes to their children, she decided that all of them will be with her during her time in London.

The insider went on to say that Pitt didn’t agree with her decision, but Angelina Jolie is determined and simply replied, “too bad.” The source added that “things have disintegrated so badly” between the former couple. The World War Z actor is reportedly furious about it since he wanted his kids to stay with him for at least a couple of weeks this summer.

Unfortunately, Angelina Jolie is in control. Pitt can just fly to London in the event that he wants to see the children. However, he will definitely have a hard time traveling back and forth. The source went on to say that the actor “feels lost” without the kids, who he adores the most. However, he is also losing patience, although he’s been trying to stay affable with her as much as possible.

Despite his bitter divorce with Angelina Jolie, Pitt is reportedly “happier and healthier” now, according to a source who told E! News. It is said that he now has an active social life and made friends again with his old pals.

“He’s tried his best to be as amicable as possible with Angie, but she’s hard work — it ‘s her way or the highway. He’s rapidly losing patience.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt spent 12 years together.