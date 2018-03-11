Thanos' daughters could have an epic showdown on the battlefield in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe flick.

There is little doubt that most of the superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will finally meet each other in Avengers: Infinity War. The Guardians of the Galaxy are expected to visit Star-Lord’s planet, where they are set to fight alongside the Wakandans in the battle against Thanos and his Outriders.

The thought of the Guardians being in Wakanda is certainly a welcome one for fans who are hoping to see friendly aliens goof around in Avengers: Infinity War. But could the arrival of the Mad Titan’s Black Order also lead to an unexpected reunion involving the recently rekindled Gamora and Nebula? There is a possibility that Thanos’ daughters will need to face their other fierce sister Proxima Midnight in the MCU film.

It has already been confirmed that Proxima Midnight is one of the villains who will appear in Avengers: Infinity War. The trailer for the film offered a brief glimpse at the member of The Black Order as she launched her trademark spear at a shadowy figure, which turned out to be Captain America. However, Proxima might go up against familiar faces when she realizes her former sisters and Thanos’ estranged daughters have found their way to Earth.

Entertainment Weekly recently shared some behind-the-scenes details from Avengers: Infinity War, revealing that Proxima Midnight will be joining the Outriders in the battle of Wakanda. Although The Black Order is expected to go after Vision in this particular sequence, it is possible that Proxima will also encounter Gamora and Nebula in the kingdom. After all, it has been confirmed that Rocket Raccoon will also be in Wakanda so there is a possibility that the rest of the Guardians will be in Africa as well.

The reunion between Proxima Midnight and her estranged sisters could bring up some painful memories. Thanos had previously called Gamora his favorite daughter, something that did not rest well with Nebula and might be a major issue for Proxima as well. If all three actually see each other in Avengers: Infinity War, fans can expect an epic three-way fight between the Children of Thanos. However, the confrontation has not yet been confirmed so it is best to take the information with a grain of salt.

Avengers: Infinity War will premiere on April 27.